My best effort so far at a crime scene diagram

This article has not been professionally proofread. There will be typing errors. Everyone may read last night’s initial coverage.

Hi all,

I’m continuing to update my coverage. However, re astrology — in last night’s article, I missed the most obvious thing in the chart: The Sun is square Chiron, and also Eris. Had I printed the chart and done the reading off-screen (with my usual colored pencils and rulers), I would have caught this first.

Lesson learned — I rarely work on the chart on a screen. But this is a gem:

The Sun in late Cancer is exactly 90 degrees to Chiron in late Aries. This is classic “wounded king” astrology (which is also influencing Biden). Chiron is the wounded part, the Sun is the king part.

Dale O’Brien, one of the Chiron pioneers, pointed this out in an email that he sent morning. I have covered this from the standpoint of personal astrology and the wounded masculine in the latest STARCAST. In the next edition I will have the chart with the minor planets and my annotations and cover other points, including the presence of Algol conjunct Mars and Uranus. Algol is a violent star, associated with beheading. Trump was nearly beheaded — and it’s a wonder how he was not killed.

Perhaps Not a Fatal Blow

This incident (though the narrative is starting to fall apart) has dealt a blow to Trump. Can you imagine how he will feel getting back on a stage in front of a crowd? It’s hard to imagine. There will also be other repercussions for him personally. This is probably the most humbling moment of his life.