Audio introduction to the Trust Yourself midyear readings from Planet Waves
Audio introduction to the Trust Yourself midyear readings from Planet Waves

A look at the ideas and the astrology that will go into your midyear reading. The attached articles are written introductions to the territory.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jul 12, 2024
Dear Friend and Reader:

Trust Yourself is my 2024 midyear reading. I offer professional-quality readings at a small fraction the cost of a consultation (meaning about 1/12th). I have a gift for reading by Sun and rising sign; with astrology, the beauty is in the timing of ideas.

A Sanctuary for Reflection

We live in stressful times. Most of what comes through the media — including Substack — is designed to rile you up. My work is designed to provide a sanctuary wherein you can think about your life.

My intent is to provide motivating and self-affirming ideas. I am not making predictions or “telling you what you want to hear.” I am offering sane, calm feedback about the difficult situation we are in. I aspire to bring some beauty into your life.

As my customers know, I speak to be understood. And I offer enough details about astrology to provide a fulfilling experience to those who have some knowledge of the work. And if you have questions, I’m available to respond.

What You Get With Your Purchase

Each reading includes audio for your Sun or rising signs, introductory material, charts, and access to the classic 2020 DHARMA reading (recorded at the height of the pandemic). DHARMA is closely related to Trust Yourself (both are philosophically grounded in Tibetan Buddhism).

All of the signs also get access to Aries, which is the reference reading. (For Aries, we have added Cancer as a reference reading.)

For now, all 12 are available for $88, though this will increase to $111 as soon as the first sign is published this weekend. Single and double signs are also available. Listen to one a week for 12 seeks and you have yourself a process better than therapy.

Here is purchasing information. For in-house subscribers, this reading set is included with the Astrology Pass (formerly Backstage Pass) and the Galaxy Pass.

Thank you for your business and your trust. Respond to this email if you have any qeustions. Two articles relevant to Trust Yourself are below.

With love,

What Do You Mean, 'Yourself'?

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jul 11
What Do You Mean, ‘Yourself’?

But above all, my brothers, do not swear, either by Heaven or by Earth or by any other oath, but let your “yes” be yes and your “no” be no, so that you may not fall under condemnation. — James 5:12 Dear Friend and Reader: While I am working on the Trust Yourself

Read full story

The Family Hunger Game

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jun 13
The Family Hunger Game

If you are Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber, this article appears on your My Account feed. Note to current Backstage and Galaxy folks — write to me if you want a comp subscription to this Substack. You can do that by replying to this email. The horoscope is being sent separately and is already in your feed. — efc

Read full story

