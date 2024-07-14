N.Y. Times photo by Doug Mills appears to show a bullet streaking past Trump.

This article has not been professionally proofread. There will be typing errors. Everyone may read last night’s initial coverage.

By ERIC F. COPPOLINO

BUTLER, Pa. — Who exactly shot Donald Trump? By that I don’t mean the individual, said to be a 20-year-old man, shot seconds after he allegedly opened fire on the former president and the crowd.

I mean, was this a tactical operation and if it was, who organized it?

How did a would-be assassin armed with an AR-15 assault rifle get onto a rooftop anywhere near the former president when one of the first security measures is supposed to be clearing all elevated areas near the location where a potential target is supposed to be? I know it’s Pennsylvania, but hunting season is not until autumn.

Was there more than one shooter? While there are no witness reports of this, there is an indication in the astrology that this is possible (more on that in my next update).

How did anyone with a gun get near one of the most protected men in the world?

Apropos of security, one other thought. When authorities in New York State arrested students, hippies and nerds on campuses in Purchase and New Paltz, they deployed multiple drones surveying the scene from the air. That’s not a thing for the Secret Service?

A Disruptive and Destabilizing Event

Whatever the political and physical realities of this situation are, it serves as a disruptive and destabilizing event reminding everyone that nothing is as stable as it seems — and that anything could happen next.

The fear level of society is already overbearing. This is associated with the constant expectation of looming chaos. This incident does not raise the vibration of the planet.

But this was also not your normal assassination attempt, which is usually directed at one target. Rather, this combined a single target and a Las Vegas-like mass shooting incident.

How Did Security Planners Miss Something So Obvious?

It is possible to think that in the inside-out, upside-down digital world, wholly thrust into the imaginary astral plane, security planners might have missed the obvious. The world has a property of not honoring physical reality, induced by overexposure to digital technology.

In a sense, everyone is high on what Marshall McLuhan long ago described as having the intoxicating power of LSD.

Yet the whole point of security planners with that degree of that level of expertise is to make sure things are done right. Attempts to assassinate U.S. presidents happen fairly regularly.

This incident happened in a volatile world already pushed to the edge, adding a new layer to what most agree is already a dystopian nightmare. The incident shifts the direction of what was a boring election cycle most recently characterized by Joe Biden thinking Trump was his current vice president and unable to pronounce “Afghanistan.”

Secret Service counter-sniper on stage as agents attend to the shot former president. Photo by Doug Mills of The New York Times.

Secret Service ‘Fucked Up’

A security analyst and trainer in counter-terrorism familiar with presidential security told Planet Waves in an email Saturday night, “U.S.S.S. fucked up. Nobody should have been on a rooftop with [a] gun in range of [Trump] other than police,” referring to the U.S. Secret Service.