Planet Waves Monthly for February
The Year of the Snake began at the Aquarius New Moon, Jupiter stationed direct, and Saturn and Nessus made their first exact conjunction since 1973. A look at February, applicable now —
Good morning.
Today I have for you the February monthly horoscope, open access. The thing you’ve always dreamed of — a relevant, literate, world-wise astrology column. The highest compliment I’ve ever been offered (and I’ve heard it a lot) is “I’m not into astrology but I love your horoscope.”
When I wrote for the Daily News, students at the sanitation worker’s school (i.e., garbage man training program) would read my column daily in class. They finally called me up to thank me, and I drove down to Brooklyn to meet them. Talk about high praise — imo, the best.
Truly, if I woke up one day not knowing what astrology was, based on the current state of affairs on the internet, I would not be interested. Not vaguely. I would become a service dog trainer and make cat videos as my hobby.
Therefore, in the words of T.S. Eliot through his character Madame Sosostris, “famous clairvoyante” —
Thank you. If you see dear Mrs. Equitone,
Tell her I bring the horoscope myself:
One must be so careful these days.
Speaking of — tell me — what is the interest level of my bringing tarot cards back into the Planet Waves repertoire, and in what form would you like to see them? Are you more interested in me doing readings or teaching you how to read?
With love,
Your faithful astrologer,
What deck is that Eric? Do you have a lot of decks and which are your favorites and why?
I would love for you to bring tarot into your repertoire, it is a perfect complement to astrology. I would be interested to hear how you interpret the cards and what layouts you find you prefer. I was drawn to the Aquarian deck personally but it's been a long time since I dusted them off. My advice would be to integrate them into your platforms as you see fit and then see where it goes. I'd personally be interested in whatever avenue you decided to take, but if you took the teaching aspect first it would most likely then flow over into a reading aspect once your listeners became more familiar with the concepts.