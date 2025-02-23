Tarot cards with Marshal McLuhan — Ko Sumui, 2023. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good morning.

Today I have for you the February monthly horoscope, open access. The thing you’ve always dreamed of — a relevant, literate, world-wise astrology column. The highest compliment I’ve ever been offered (and I’ve heard it a lot) is “I’m not into astrology but I love your horoscope.”

When I wrote for the Daily News, students at the sanitation worker’s school (i.e., garbage man training program) would read my column daily in class. They finally called me up to thank me, and I drove down to Brooklyn to meet them. Talk about high praise — imo, the best.

Truly, if I woke up one day not knowing what astrology was, based on the current state of affairs on the internet, I would not be interested. Not vaguely. I would become a service dog trainer and make cat videos as my hobby.

Therefore, in the words of T.S. Eliot through his character Madame Sosostris, “famous clairvoyante” —

Thank you. If you see dear Mrs. Equitone,

Tell her I bring the horoscope myself:

One must be so careful these days.

Speaking of — tell me — what is the interest level of my bringing tarot cards back into the Planet Waves repertoire, and in what form would you like to see them? Are you more interested in me doing readings or teaching you how to read?

