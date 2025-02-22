The Awakening Conversation, part one

Click or tap for previews and options.

Good Evening from New York.

It’s your friendly neighborhood astrologer checking in from the still-chilly Hudson River Valley. I’m here tonight with a presentation of The Awakening.

What It Is

The Awakening is the 27th annual edition of Planet Waves. It consists of book-quality, chapter-length written readings for each sign; an hour of audio in a second, separate reading; The AWA, a 65-page eBook that looks at the astrology of 2025 and 2026; and I provide several past readings for reference and context.

The phase covered by these readings extends to the late spring of 2026.

Jerry Garcia once advised his fans not to be the best at what you do, but to be the only one who does what you do. I get to be both: delivering relevant, motivating presentations that include a competent, creative astrology readings — but which go much further.

I bring all of my experience to the work, including my training in A Course in Miracles, homepathy, multiple therapy modalities and my commitment to a creative existence. What you get is a coherent, spiritually-centered pespective on life.

Traditional Quality; Contemporary Human Experience

This is easily accessible yet master-level astrology of a kind only found in the very best books of the previous generation. My work flows; you will understand exactly what I am saying. You do not need ANY knowledge of astrology to get the full benefit, though you will learn a little in the process.

I use the leverage of astrology to take on the profound personal challenges of the contemporary world, including the most serious spiritual crisis humanity has ever faced: digital over-exposure and “artificial intelligence.”

The Awakening arrives on Earth in a time of mounting fear, confusion and psychic chaos. I see the patterns, weave a coherent story of your life, and work at the nexus of the outer and the inner worlds. Far more than my work is worth the money, it’s worth your time — you will read and listen to these readings several times and get something new every time.

To get a direct look at this excellent work, tap here or the image above and you’ll be taken to audio and written samples of all 12 signs. You’ll also see purchasing options; there is one for every budget and need.

The Conversation, Part One

As part of The Awakening, I’m making myself available for two community meetings, the first of which was earlier this week and the second of which will be in April. These are “ask me/tell me anything” sessions.

This discussion does not contain much astrology, though you will experience me in a conversation with several of my longterm clients, customers and community members.

All customers of The Awakening are invited to the next meeting. We will reach to you with the details.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,