PW Substack: Monthly Horoscope for February 2025 by Eric Francis

Monthly Horoscope for February 2025 by Eric Francis
Monthly Horoscope for February 2025 by Eric Francis

The Year of the Snake begins at the Aquarius New Moon, Jupiter stations direct, and Saturn and Nessus make their first exact conjunction since 1973. Imbolc (or Candlemas) is Feb. 4.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jan 23, 2025
Photo by Eric Francis.

Redwood root with sculpture by Jim Dowd at the Grandmother Land. Photo by Eric Francis.

February Planets and Aspects

We are already up to the February monthly readings.

The civil year has commenced with gusto, and the deeper astrology of our moment has yet to fully engage. The readings below are based on a few different events, including the Aquarius New Moon and lunar New Year commencing the Year of the Snake, this time around associated with the element wood (which follows the Wood Dragon of 2024).

Snake is a mighty year for creativity. Many of the greatest rock songs in history were written and recorded in a Snake year (1965), though aided and abetted by the peak of the Uranus-Pluto conjunction in Virgo.

Both Chinese astrology and Human Design place the commencement of the year later than the civil calendar, wrapping up an extended season of annual turnover that began with Rosh Hashanah on Oct. 2, 2024. So really, we are just getting going.

Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
