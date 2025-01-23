PW Substack: Monthly Horoscope for February 2025 by Eric Francis

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.
February Planets and Aspects
We are already up to the February monthly readings.
The civil year has commenced with gusto, and the deeper astrology of our moment has yet to fully engage. The readings below are based on a few different events, including the Aquarius New Moon and lunar New Year commencing the Year of the Snake, this time around associated with the element wood (which follows the Wood Dragon of 2024).
Snake is a mighty year for creativity. Many of the greatest rock songs in history were written and recorded in a Snake year (1965), though aided and abetted by the peak of the Uranus-Pluto conjunction in Virgo.
Both Chinese astrology and Human Design place the commencement of the year later than the civil calendar, wrapping up an extended season of annual turnover that began with Rosh Hashanah on Oct. 2, 2024. So really, we are just getting going.
