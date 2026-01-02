Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Transcript

Something about astrology you've never heard me say + Cancer Full Moon.

Saturday is J.R.R. Tolkien's birthday.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jan 02, 2026

What do you think of this article? I have not published it yet.

River Moon (Full Moon over Paris) by Danielle Voirin.

Let’s Rock.

Full Moon chart emphasizing elements on the cardinal cross.

Full Moon positions of the minor planets. This is from Serennu.com

Special Edition Planet Waves FM on the writing of J.R.R. Tolkien

Chiron Return - Mentorship in Journalism
J.R.R. Tolkien's history of the world
This mailing is from the nonprofit Planet Waves FM - Chiron Return. The content linked is open to everyone…
3 years ago · Eric F Coppolino

