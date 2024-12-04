Coming Thursday on Planet Waves: Mars Retrograde Coverage

Planetary scientists surmise that these bands of rock in Mars’ Jezero Crater may have been formed by a deep, fast-flowing river in the ancient past. NASA's Perseverance rover captured this scene at a location nicknamed "Skrinkle Haven" using its Mastcam-Z camera between Feb. 28 and March 9, 2023. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

Back Story About Mars

Here is an esoteric fun fact about Mars. Theosophical literature, principally that of Alice Bailey, says that Mars is the survivor of a prior iteration of our solar system. She says it’s a holdover from what she calls “system one.” We are now in “system two.”

I was watching one of those Nova-style programs a few years ago which accounted for just this theory. The idea was that the prior solar system (around our Sun) had about 20 planets that kept crashing into one another, smashing and then which reformed into the terrestrial worlds.

But under the astronomical theory I learned on that program, Mars alone survived. And traditional astronomers, even the gutsy ones, don’t like this theory much. The truth is, nobody really knows.

My view is that Mars is VERY old — much older than Earth, and to the extent such is possible, I think the probability that there was once life there is very high. Someone who is now a prominent UFOlogist said that during the final planetary crisis there, the inhabitants made war on one another.

And one of my astrology sources, David Roell, said he believes that many “alien” encounters are really with disembodied Martians (killed during that crisis) who materialize to perception on Earth.

This is not really my field, but I think it’s interesting — and I remain a fan of the engineers who get those robots up to Mars.

I am planning a special edition of Planet Waves FM on Friday, responding to the House Oversight Committee’s new 520 page report concluding that “covid” was started by a lab accident. We tracked that issue meticulously back to 2019, and I have been aware of the lab safety issue for decades (I was put on the scent by my freshman anthropology professor, Prof. David Banks).

I have also discussed the matter via email with Dr. Richard Ebright at Rutgers, the molecular biologist and the world’s leading authority on lab safety. So I know something about this issue, and have taken it seriously since the beginning of the “covid” crisis. It is covered extensively in the chronology.

Bottom line: the virus is still missing. They say that it “came from” anywhere they want, but if that is true, then there should be plenty of documentation that it has been isolated from a patient. There is none.

