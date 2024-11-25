Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
STARCAST Short Update: A 'Think Big' Mercury Rx Begins Today
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:42
-25:42

STARCAST Short Update: A 'Think Big' Mercury Rx Begins Today

What I've learned studying the last 90 or so Mercury retrogrades, as both an astrologer and a reporter.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 25, 2024
2
Share
Transcript
At Onteora Lake this morning, working on The Awakening for Libra.

Good morning from New York:

I’ve got a short, special edition of STARCAST looking at Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius and previewing Mars retrograde. The two overlap by a couple of weeks, though I suspect that there will not be much entanglement between them.

This is a ‘think big’ Mercury retrograde, due to it happening in Sagittarius, involvement with two deep space points, and an opposition to Juipter. But the presence of centaur Nessus in Pisces urges extra awareness due to these magnifying effects. Due dilligence is essential. Know when you don’t know.

Progress on The Awakening continues. This is my definitive 2025 annual reading, studying the environment for one of the biggest years of our lives ever. Tap the graphic for more information. All of my readings and subscriptions are avialble at the Astrology Boutique.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

What you can only discover at Planet Waves.

Discussion about this podcast

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Pluto in Aquarius rising as ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant are announced
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Monthly Horoscope for December 2024, with Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino
The Last Day: Pluto in Capricorn
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Nov. 14, with Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Replay of election night live stream
  Eric Francis Coppolino
STARCAST :: Family Hunger Game 2 — reading of Trump's victory speech
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Nov. 7, with Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino