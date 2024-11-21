Pluto in Aquarius rising as ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant are announced

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in house Core or Astrology subscriber, you can find this article on the My Account page at Planet Waves. Sorry, I pushed the wrong button and sent this out earlier. We are going to delete the other incorrect version so please tap in your comments here. This development deserves a real discussion. — efc.

Yoav Gallant, left, and Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Anadolu Agency.

Additional details and coverage collecting here. Please watch that page, and this one, for updates, additions and corrections.

Dear Friend and Reader:

For those who may have doubted that Pluto entering Aquarius would come with some indication that we are in a different era, indictments and international arrest warrants were issued Thursday afternoon for Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister.

They were charged with crimes against humanity, including attempting to starve the Palestinian people to death. As this has happened, the world has looked on in horror, though acting as if everyone is helpless to make a difference. The fear of calling out Israel for its atrocities has been compounded by fears of being labeled antisemitic — a claim that Netanhayu wasted no time making on Thursday.

Now, it is accurate to say that Benjamin Netanyahu is an indicted war criminal. He can deny it all he wants; they all do. Meanwhile Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, SC) has tweeted that the ICC should be permanently sanctioned. Others in Congress have chimed in. Pres. Biden has condemned the ICC’s decision.

It is noteworthy that this comes within days of a major escalation of the United States’ proxy war against Russia, which has now expanded to the use of long-range missiles launched from Ukraine. The indictments, which will dominate the news cycle for the next few days, could serve as a scrim or smokescreen concealing the consequences of that escalation.

Chart for ICC’s official announcement via X

A Shock to the World Order

In the language of astrology, the chart leaves no doubt that this development was associated with recently arrived Pluto in Aquarius. This event, while arguably minor, will deliver a shock to the world order — the first of many under the reign Pluto in its new sign. It’s not unusual for there to be some sign fairly quickly about what this placement might be about.