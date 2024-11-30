Planet Waves by Eric Francis
How to decode a universe: Astrology of Philip K. Dick. What is a light episode?
How to decode a universe: Astrology of Philip K. Dick. What is a light episode?

I provide two charts — one of which isolates a specific aspect pattern. Also included is his commencement speech about "Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said."
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 30, 2024
Photo by Philippe Hupp.

Good evening,

This post is a one segment from the Nov. 29, 2024 Planet Waves FM. I focus on the life and the chart of science fiction author Philip K. Dick. I address a question that seems to have vexed him: what is a light episode?

How to Build a Universe that Doesn’t Fall Apart Two Days Later

Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
