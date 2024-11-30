How to decode a universe: Astrology of Philip K. Dick. What is a light episode?

Photo by Philippe Hupp.

Good evening,

This post is a one segment from the Nov. 29, 2024 Planet Waves FM. I focus on the life and the chart of science fiction author Philip K. Dick. I address a question that seems to have vexed him: what is a light episode?

Go to full program on PWFM’s Substack

How to Build a Universe that Doesn’t Fall Apart Two Days Later …