[PW Substack] Monthly Horoscope for December 2024, with Starcast

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

My core theory of Sagittarius is that you’re a kind of extraterrestrial spirit visiting Earth, and for that reason, you must take special care to adapt to the conditions here. You need to know what is good for you and what is not, then avoid what harms and encourage what helps. However, there are two main things you must be cautious of. One is overreliance on ‘positive thinking’. Such can be helpful but it will only get you so far. Rather, it’s necessary to be circumspect in your approach, considering all possibilities, and making sure you’re prepared for a few of them. There’s another situation, which is about where you seek your grounding. Here on Earth, people rely too heavily on their families. That worked well in times long past; it does not work well today. And there are some profound negative attachments that people have to the muggles who raised them. Often those bonds don’t seem what they are; despite many disappointments we might still expect people who should care for us to do so. Yet here’s the catch: often, what we get from them is being emotionally triggered. No wisdom; no needs fulfilled; only the shock of being thrown back to a helpless childhood state, but in an adult body with adult concerns. Please be cautious of this. If someone has hurt you in the past, you’re the only one who can call a stop to that. Even then it will take time. Here on Earth, hope is a dangerous substance.

I’m about to do your Astrology Studio for Sagittarius. This will be an exciting edition, mainly looking at all the energy coming to the fire signs the next two years — especially incredible activity in Aries, you’re most creative and dynamic angle.

Yet for many reasons this will be a VERY exciting time for you — including the revolutionary Uranus coming to your relationship house. How do you handle that? How do you ride that lightning? Well, as a great swami once wrote, “Only truth is erotic.”

And you’ll be under the influence of both Mercury retrograde — in fire signs. Mercury will be retrograde in Sagittarius, and nothing says “become your own drummer” like that.

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence.

ARIES Sun + Rising

You live on a creative volcano. You may not know this; you may sense that it’s true; and you may wonder what it feels like to tap in. I’ll tell you: it feels good. However, there’s a struggle that nearly everyone faces, including some we think of as the most creative. It’s about what parents told them about themselves, or rather, ourselves. This includes a variety of untruths, spanning from “you will never succeed at that” to “you cannot sing/draw/write,” to “I want you to do this my way” to “you must get an accounting degree.” Curiosity, sexual feelings and excitement about life are severely limited or worse, turned against themselves as resentment and guilt. This kind of treatment, which nearly everyone has endured, does not cut off children, and hence adults, from activities. We’re cut off from ourselves, since these experiences lead people back to who we are. You’re now on a mission of reclaiming your core fire and passion. You are being invited to make friends with intense feelings that come from within you (for example, not from a movie or zip-lining or some other thrilling outer-world adventure). The mystery of who you are is within you, and you will benefit greatly from pointing your mind and your senses inward. You have available the full spectrum of who you ever were. But a risk is involved; even learning is not assured, as that is a deep personal voice. Therefore, your curiosity is essential to learning, growing and experiencing yourself.