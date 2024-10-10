Of the Perfect Storm: Were the Hurricanes Geoengineered?

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re a paying subscriber, please check my post about the Substack billing problem. Thank you. Core members, this article appears on My Account.

Hurricane Sandy moved a roller coaster in Seaside Heights, NJ. Photo by Steve Nesius.

Please note an issue with the audio. I only have the preview of this STARCAST, not the full reading, which I somehow deleted the original of. And the redo is not happening tonight. I’ll send a re-reading of the two landfall charts again tomorrow, so please look for that if you’re interested in the topic. I cover it in detail below as well. — efc

Dear Friend and Reader:

The owner of the building where I live (my “landlady,” in common parlance) contacted me by text on Tuesday, shaken up and asking me to watch a video. While she worries a lot, she’s not usually so chatty, so I watched it. It turned out to be about the technology that could potentially move a hurricane around.

Since Helene struck Florida two weeks ago, the “geoengineered storm” concept has been a hot topic. This is not the first time the discussion has come up, though it seems to be getting some traction now. By now, I mean in the post-covid, hyperparanoid, transhuman and trans everything else version of the digital environment, where nothing is true and everything is possible and it’s always the worst thing that is real.

In our moment, the discussion of chemtrails and their background topic — the intentional modification of the weather, or geoengineering — has picked up speed. Following my policy of giving opinions only where I have either a strong factual background or a direct witnesses, I can confirm that there is a high probability that attempted weather modification is happening.

Note, I follow this issue somewhat, but I’ve never focused on it. The problem is reliable sourcing of information.