[PW Substack] Planet Waves for Oct. 3: The Ring of Fire and the Wake of the Flood

Oct. 2 eclipse at Rapa Nui or Easter Island.

Easter Island and the Annular Eclipse Conjunct Makemake

Dear Friend and Reader:

Events surrounding Wednesday’s “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse in Libra have been troubling. Eclipses have two main properties, which might seem to conflict. One is they represent a shift in the storyline, or of the historical process. The other is that conditions at the time of an eclipse can be preserved as a new status quo.

They also tend to stir up fear. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that is crackling through the population. People are doing their best to put on a happy face, but anyone can smell the worry. Many are looking for more ‘news’ to confirm that they should be very afraid.

Then there are the people who claim to be happy that what we’re hearing about or witnessing proves that we are living at “the end of times.”

It may seem true enough, though this idea has been percolating as a modern concept for hundreds of years. Much early immigration to the New World from Europe was by people who wanted to be somewhere better for “The End.” I suspect that many people have no idea how seriously this notion of “The End” is taken by many of their neighbors — or their representatives in Congress. But it’s always struck me as a cop-out for not dealing with one’s problems, much less those of society.

Storm damage in Bat Cave, N.C.

The ‘News’ Has Been Disturbing

Among the events at the time of the eclipse include the development of full-scale war between Israel and its neighbors. Iran is now involved, along with Lebanon, Yemen, Gaza and the West Bank of the Palestinian Authority. What we are seeing today has been going on nearly nonstop through the whole history of Israel.

At press time, Israel was bombing Beirut, and the world is waiting for its response against Tehran for the rockets launched at it earlier this week. The U.S. is preparing to get involved. The subtext here, of course, is about whether this will lead to nuclear war.

This all follows the revelation last month that electronic devices such as phones and tablets were deployed as bombs — a tactic that immediately drew Iran into the crisis.

Hurricane Helene arrived on the Florida coast with 175 deaths in six states, destroying roads, bridges and other infrastructure, plus homes and businesses. The governors of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas and Virginia all declared emergencies in their states, according to press reports.

Once again “the greatest nation on Earth” was not prepared for an emergency — and the “greatest military” has not been ordered to respond. Many people think climate change (the Frank Luntz friendlier rewrite of ‘global warming’) is a hoax, but the climate is actually changing.