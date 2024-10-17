[PW Substack] Planet Waves horoscope for Oct. 17, 2024 by Eric Francis

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re a paying subscriber, please check my post about the Substack billing problem. Thank you. Core members, this article appears on My Account.

Heat. Photo by Eric Francis.

Follow-up to the Aries Full Moon

Dear Friend and Reader:

I’ve had the adventure the past few weeks of writing out the astrological developments of the next two years, and also summing up many major events back to 1993. This has given me some confidence to interpret 2025-26 astrology in The Awakening, which is the main emphasis of my writing these days.

Overnight we experienced the Aries Full Moon, which was exactly conjunct Eris. I keep forgetting to mention that both Bill Gates (Microsoft) and Steve Jobs (Apple) were born with this aspect in Aries. The Full Moon pointed directly to the Chiron-Eris conjunction that is now heating up, and which will hold well into 2026.

This is an astonishing aspect that stretches back in history, describing the 1970s, the World War I era, and the U.S. Civil War era. It now describes the world information war of full digital conditions.

Thank you for taking part in the voluntary subscription program for those who had your payments suspended for two months, and anyone else who wants to contribute your energy back to my work. Your contribution matters! — efc

Participation Mitigates Negative Consequences of Digital

This and many other aspect patterns suggest that the digital chickens are coming home to roost. Like many developments and movements in society, one thing is heaped on another and everyone plunges forward, pretending there will be no effect. But we’re witnessing the results, today, right now.

Every time you look at the world and notice something upsetting that you don’t understand, it will help to assess matters for the effects of digital. I am talking about what seems irrational, senseless, destabilizing and contrary to what you would consider basic sanity. I am talking about struggles your children might be having, or situations in your relationships.

McLuhan wrote, “To have a disease without its symptoms is to be immune. No society has ever known enough about its actions to have developed immunity to its new extensions or technologies. Today we have begun to sense that art may be able to provide such immunity.”

The only way to thrive in this environment is to stay awake, stay connected, and contribute to the digital sphere rather than merely “consuming” it. Participating and offering yourself is a means of staying alert and alive and not cutting off or numbing out, which is the essence of the digital haze.

Written in eternal chalk. Photo by Eric.

Shock Wave to Dyadic Relationships

The Full Moon stretched across an opposition of Juno (Libra) and Eris (Aries). To sum up, this looks like some kind of impasse- or deadlock-breaking turn of events (which may seem like a dealbreaker but may really be about making a new agreement). There are times when something must be seen as entirely futile for events to inspire a true reassessment.

This is the kind of astrology where honesty has power to facilitate changes. The easiest way to slow down movement is to withhold your truth or create an environment where a partner cannot share theirs without deep fear of the consequences. I’m curious the kinds of discussions that have happened over the past 24 hours, if you care to share them.

Note, I cover the impasse and deadlock-releasing quality of the Full Moon at the top of the new Planet Waves FM.

The cry of the poor: Hylonome was prominent in the chart of the funeral of Yassir Arafat, founder of the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

Meanwhile the Sun Remains in Libra a Few More Days

The Sun remains in Libra through the Scorpio ingress on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Sol is passing through the long, slow opposition of Zeus (a special point) and Eris. This is urging the use of directed and controlled energy. Given the Eris factor, less is more.

Over the next few days, the Sun makes a square to Hylonome. This is a centaur that raises the question of how one handles grief. It’s about the things we do to ourselves in the name of grieving, and contains the choice of whether one wants to consider living. [I found an old analysis of Hylonome here, in collaboration with Melanie Reinhart.]

Hylonome is also about “the cry of the poor,” which most can barely hear. It showed up powerfully in the funeral chart for Yassir Arafat, founder of the now defunct Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and in my mind is closely associated with the Palestinian people. More is in this article.

Check STARCAST for an audio update of current astrology, a bit different from this. Your extended reading (by Sun and rising sign) for the week is below.

With love,

O+ Photo by Eric Francis.

Planet Waves Libra Horoscope for Oct. 17, 2024

Other signs below paywall. Libra Astrology Studio has been released.

LIBRA — Recent developments have been provoking you to be more ambitious about your professional goals. Yet keeping score and other expressions of jealousy and resentment will not help you and they never did. So throw them back into the cosmic ocean, where they will melt and do no harm. If you’re going to invest emotional energy into something, advocate for those who are at a clear disadvantage. In personal relationships especially, make an effort to discern where someone — or a few people — close to you are coming from. What are they experiencing? They are in the midst of what you are looking at from the outside, and there is a big difference between your two experiences. If someone is struggling, get their attention with a positive influence of some kind: good vibes, something fun to get their mind off of things or some help sorting out their situation.

Libra Astrology Studio has been released. Preview available here .

This reading covers the extraordinary astrology in houses related to your relationships, your creativity and your professional life and where they intersect. I address the nature of the anxiety you may be feeling, and what to do about it. Studying this astrology, I had to go back to the 1850s to find anything vaguely comparable, but you were too young to remember it.

Click or tap.

Coming soon!

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

I know it feels good to think there are absolutely true concepts of right and wrong. But this notion presents a number of practical and philosophical problems, one of which is that it prevents the process of learning through experience. You can’t have absolute morals when you don’t know everything, and nobody does. And holding such a position often serves as a great way to prevent yourself from facing both the adventure and the uncertainty of existence on our rather uncertain planet. Instead of emphasizing morals, ethics and principles, you might try having a sense of humor about all the madness of the world, and the mysteries of your own life. Also, there is a message to see who, in your ancestral tree, set the example of resentment being a good idea, or a form of justice. It’s neither.

I offer are high-quality affordable, accessible and motivating readings for everyone at the Astrology Boutique. Tap the banner to visit… where do you begin? Try anything, such as a reading for your Sun or rising sign. We will work with you if you have not purchased the exactly right thing for you.

About My Horoscopes

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence. I have devoted my life to service and creation — not to survival — and that is what I offer and teach. You have many other options for self-help, though that’s not what I’m offering. My work is more tuned to the wavelength of self-creation, and how to make the most of your potential in these trying times of human history.

Presale now!

The Awa introduces the events of 2025 and catches up on the astrology leading to them. This eBook is the “reference reading” for The Awakening readings and is delivered now with any pre-order.

Planet Waves Weekly for Oct 17, 2024

by Eric Francis Coppolino

ARIES Sun + Rising