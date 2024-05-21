Tonight’s STARCAST covers the Sagittarius Full Moon and introduces Forward in All Directions, Astrology Studio for Gemini. The hidden gem in what looks like a very complicated chart is a sextile between Venus and Jupiter in Taurus; and Neptune in Pisces. I’ll talk you through these charts in an engaging way — they are too good to gloss over. — efc
Open edition STARCAST for Sagittarius Full Moon + Forward in All Directions for Gemini
Open edition STARCAST for Sagittarius Full Moon + Forward in All Directions for Gemini
Open edition STARCAST for Sagittarius Full Moon + Forward in All Directions for Gemini
There is a gem aspect hidden within the Sagittarius Full Moon chart. Astrology Studio 2024-2025 video reading for Gemini is recorded and will be posted shortly.
May 21, 2024
Open edition STARCAST for Sagittarius Full Moon + Forward in All Directions for Gemini
