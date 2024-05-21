Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Open edition STARCAST for Sagittarius Full Moon + Forward in All Directions for Gemini
Open edition STARCAST for Sagittarius Full Moon + Forward in All Directions for Gemini

There is a gem aspect hidden within the Sagittarius Full Moon chart. Astrology Studio 2024-2025 video reading for Gemini is recorded and will be posted shortly.
Eric Francis Coppolino
May 21, 2024
Available tonight! Reading is done…click or tap image

Tonight’s STARCAST covers the Sagittarius Full Moon and introduces Forward in All Directions, Astrology Studio for Gemini. The hidden gem in what looks like a very complicated chart is a sextile between Venus and Jupiter in Taurus; and Neptune in Pisces. I’ll talk you through these charts in an engaging way — they are too good to gloss over. — efc

