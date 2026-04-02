Planet Waves by Eric Francis for April 2, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately.

Photo by Eric Francis. The audio book is fantastic.

Dear Friend and Reader:

We have just passed the Libra Full Moon — what an adventure. Did you know that when “man walked on the Moon,” the Moon was in Libra? It was for yesterday’s presumed “launch to the Moon.”

On Friday, Venus newly in Taurus square Pluto in Aquarius. The feminine principle meets the robot! This aspect could be the basis of an episode of Star Trek: Some Other Generation.

This is a lusty and lonely aspect, like all squares, calling for action. It contains the idea of longing, which barely exists anymore. Passion is being replaced by habit. The song “Modern Love is Automatic” tells part of this story. The lyrics describe a potential future we had best avoid.

Admit what you want and you will feel better. Any event involving Pluto in Aquarius is potentially new territory, some unexpected and unfamilar contrast of energies.

This is what the internet looks like. Image from The Millennial Astrologer .

On Sunday, we have Sun square Jupiter. While the Sun holds the solar system together, Jupiter rules the orbits of all of the planets and also shakes the Sun as it goes ‘round. The square is tense, and the energy demands release. The aspect describes the potential for exaggeration and calls for maintaining perspective. The world’s absurd demands for “bigger” need to be tempered. Expect a few wild ego trips; try to avoid them yourself.

On Thursday, April 9 Mercury in Pisces enters new territory and finally clears its second shadow phase after the March retrograde. The next shadow phase beings in early June. Mercury will be conjunct asteroid Pallas for a few days, opening up the fusion of intuition and strategic thinking.

The same day, Mars enters Aries, touching the personal-collective intersection Aries Point (the first degree of Aries) and the scene of the still-vibrating Saturn-Neptune conjunction from back in February. Anything entering Aries is especially potent now, and also opposes the massive galaxy M87 — more potential for distortion and exaggeration.

Memorial altar to my television, c. 2021

Mars will make many conjunctions over the next five weeks, and in a sense leading the way through the wild territory of what has become “self” in our era. You may make discoveries that teach you something about who you are and who you are becoming.

Reach out if you want to contact me. You can reply to this email, or write to me or my colleagues at cs@planetwaves.net. I have excellent, helpful services at the Astrology Boutique, prime among them my Inner Light - Inner Peace readings.

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Have fun. Pay attention.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

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ARIES Sun + Rising for April 2

Someone’s mysterious behavior may involve their perception or experience of you. But is it accurate? What someone says or does does not make it your fault or your doing, but your awareness counts for a lot. Unless directly provoked or manipulated, people have a choice in how they respond. And you did not ‘make anyone feel a certain way’ unless you knew or should have known that they would react. That said, you are pumping lightning right now, and there are high-voltage connection points to certain people in your environment. Rather than allowing energy to fly off of you randomly, focus on something that feels like strength or power and make a conscious connection. Eliminating the blur and the resulting concentration of vital force may knock you for a second, but stick with it and you will get the benefits.

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Planet Waves for April 2, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net.

ARIES Sun + Rising

Someone’s mysterious behavior may involve their perception or experience of you. But is it accurate? What someone says or does does not make it your fault or your doing, but your awareness counts for a lot. Unless directly provoked or manipulated, people have a choice in how they respond. And you did not ‘make anyone feel a certain way’ unless you knew or should have known that they would react. That said, you are pumping lightning right now, and there are high-voltage connection points to certain people in your environment. Rather than allowing energy to fly off of you randomly, focus on something that feels like strength or power and make a conscious connection. Eliminating the blur and the resulting concentration of vital force may knock you for a second, but stick with it and you will get the benefits.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Be aware that the pressure is mounting in the hidden corner of your chart known as the 12th house. That is your blind spot; it’s the place where you tend to hide your true self, and your deepest self-awareness. You can feel into this psychic space, even if you can’t see or hear what’s there. The sensation as best I can describe it is like the barometer rising in a nearby dimension, but not what you would think of as everyday waking reality. Sometimes it feels like something over-the-top happening in a hidden room of your mind, but you can only sense it vaguely. Maybe it leaks through your dreams. Maybe it slips in between the cracks of normal waking consciousness. But that room exists and you can — and in a sense must — find your way there and confront the truth of who you are.

Looking for guidance, reassurance or company? Visit the Astrology Boutique.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.