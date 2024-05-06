Share this postPlugged In: Taurus New Moonplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlanet Waves by Eric Francis PodcastPlugged In: Taurus New Moon15Share this postPlugged In: Taurus New Moonplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther41×0:00-20:05Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Plugged In: Taurus New MoonNew Moon close to the cross-quarter and Beltane will arrive with a few surprises. Preview of Taurus Ocean reading, a reading for Taurus Sun, Moon, Rising.Eric Francis CoppolinoMay 06, 202415Share this postPlugged In: Taurus New Moonplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareTranscriptClosing thoughts on the Taurus New Moon. Chart below.Plugged in: Taurus New MoonUpgrade to get the horoscope, my articles, and Planet Waves TV. Thanks for your business and your trust. — efcSubscribeTHIS NEW READING COMES WITH SEVERAL PAST TAURUS AUDIO AND VIDEO PRESENTATIONS.Share this discussionPlugged In: Taurus New Moonplanetwaves.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4 CommentsPlanet Waves by Eric Francis PodcastExploring the Planet and the Planets.Exploring the Planet and the Planets.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEric Francis CoppolinoRecent Episodes[Planet Waves on Substack] Weekly Astrology for May 2, 2024May 2 • Eric Francis CoppolinoOpen Access to April 2024 HoroscopeApr 26 • Eric Francis Coppolino[Planet Waves on Substack] Planet Waves Monthly for May 2024 by Eric FrancisApr 25 • Eric Francis Coppolino[Planet Waves on Substack] Astrology Revealed — Stormy Daniels hush money/accounting fraud trial of Donald Trump opens in NYCApr 18 • Eric Francis Coppolino[Planet Waves on Substack] Weekly Astrology for April 18, 2024Apr 18 • Eric Francis Coppolino[Planet Waves on Substack] Weekly horoscope for April 4, 2024Apr 4 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves Weekly for March 28Mar 28 • Eric Francis Coppolino
Plugged In: Taurus New Moon