[PW Correction] Beltane, Aries Point — What's it All About? Starcast and with Correct Weekly Horoscope.

Chart for the Sun at the midpoint of Taurus

Note, the weekly from two weeks ago went out. The corrected edition is below…

Everything’s About to Happen. But What?

Dear Friend and Reader:

The chart above is for the Sun reaching the cross-quarter — the halfway point between the equinox and the solstice. This has a name — Beltane, or Midspring holiday. In some cultures this is considered the beginning of summer (it makes a little more sense to place think of it here, while the days are getting longer).

In tonight’s Starcast, I work through this chart, and build up to what I think it’s about. It’s the thing that’s so obvious just about everyone will miss it. Yet it’s the thing that we are in and therefore cannot go over, through or around.

We know this from Saturn and Neptune (and currently Venus) on the Aries Point.

What is it? The Aries Point is describing something that exists at the intersection of the personal and the collective: something that affects everyone, personally.

But what? What is the thing happening now that in 10 or 20 years, people will ask: Why didn’t they do anything about it?

That’s what I describe in tonight’s Starcast. I focus the same astrology for you personally in the readings below.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

