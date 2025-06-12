[PW Substack] Maximum Stretch, Maximum Squeeze + June 12 Horoscope

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Core, Astrology and Galaxy members can find these readings in the My Account area of the Planet Waves website. Non-subscribing readers and listeners are welcome to make a donation in the spirit of the care, devotion and goodwill that you always find at Planet Waves. Thank you for being part of our community. — efc

This is a real photo — not AI generated.

Maximum Stretch, Maximum Squeeze, Moon Wobble

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are fast approaching Northern Solstice, when the Sun enters the cardinal sign Cancer. The seasonal effect is created by the Earth’s 23-degree axial tilt, which provides longer days and more sunlight to the Northern Hemisphere at this time of year, and less to the Southern Hemisphere.

This is maximum stretch for those of us up north, and maximum squeeze for those down under. Tune into your body and see if you can feel this happening. It’s entirely natural, beautiful and real as it gets on Earth. And you can directly experience the Earth-Sun relationship.

As the solar journey to the north reaches its peak, all at once there is a reversal, which can feel like the pressure being let out of a sealed container. I once experienced it as the celestial machine stopping and reverting directions — right at the moment of Northern Solstice.

Solstice is Overnight Next Friday to Saturday

The solstice and Cancer ingress takes place at 10:42 pm EDT Friday, June 20. So it’s late evening across the US and early morning in the UK and Europe. This is exciting because the Sun mounts the cardinal cross and makes aspects to Saturn, Jupiter and Neptune all weekend. That’s a heck of a lot of energy at the time of the seasons changing.

Five days later this is followed by the New Moon in Cancer, which is conjunct Jupiter, another chart that brings in the whole early cardinal pattern.

This is leverage. Use some basic focusing power and set your mind on what you want to create — adding “for the greatest good of all concerned,” in case you’re a little off the mark.

The unusual early cardinal sign emphasis is about the Aries Point, which brings individual and collective experience much closer together.

Therefore I would suggest:

— Using existing momentum to get existing projects done.

— Taking initiative and setting into motion that which you want to accomplish over the next few months. Small points of beginning and advance work can go a long way.