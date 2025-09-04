[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Astrology for Sep. 4 — #1,575

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you may find this horoscope, Starcast and the associated article in your My Account feed. Also please see this letter pertaining to my work as a journalist.

Painted pony, Greene County, NY. Photo by Eric.

Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces :: Pandor’s Box on Mental Illness

A pattern in Sunday’s lunar eclipse chart describes the opening of Pandora’s box of mental illness. What could that possibly be about? Well, I keep reading and seeing videos testifying about A.I. psychosis…and the claims look credible. All electrical and especially digital technology is disembodying and psychically destabilizing. Now add this newish thing called a Generative Pretrained Transformer and there is the illusion of “someone” speaking back to a person who may already be compromised, lonely, confused and challenged. This eclipse reveals a profound need for emotional and psychic healing.

Total lunar eclipse in Pisces.

Easy Does It, the 2025 Midyear Edition has been released in full.