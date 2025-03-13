[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for March 13

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Pisces Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs.)

You have a tendency to see the best in people. I suggest you see what they show you. Let them reveal exactly who they are, and respond accordingly. It’s almost always true that people tell on themselves, which can disabuse you of the task of figuring out who they are or what they want. However, it’s up to you to respond to what they reveal — or at least to acknowledge it consciously. This may be challenging as you may be in one of your more idealistic states. Just remember, once you have cautionary information, the responsibility for whatever happens falls on you. When someone’s presence in your life is unhelpful, detrimental or toxic, it’s a good idea to let them go. Save your sentimentality for your old teddy bear or your photo album.

About My Horoscopes

We are in strange and intense times — characterized mostly by chaos and deception. It’s fair to ask “why do we need astrology?” My best answer is that it’s a way to see patterns and make some sense out of not just strange events, but also to get a better look at your possibilities. I’m here to bring the world a little closer into your reach and take the edge off of the fear.

I see my role as an astrologer as providing reassurance, and also seeing what cannot be easily seen from our limited viewpoints. This is about working with archetypes, cycles and patterns, and it takes practice to see them. I’ve been writing my horoscope for nearly 30 years, starting in the spring of 1995 — my anniversary is May 1. In all, I’ve written about 2,000 of these columns, which means about 24,000 individual entries. And it’s still fun and exciting to do.

I stand in the tradition of the British horoscope column (and have written for the Mail and the Mirror, as well as the New York Daily News). I was called to the work in the early 1990s by Patric Walker, who demonstrated that astrology is real. Over the years I have developed my own approach. Each entry for each sign is a little world of its own. I challenge the standard notions of what the signs are about, defining them my own way (which I advance every year when writing the annual edition).

I use about 50 different planets, centaurs, asteroids, Pluto-like objects and special points, and weave the story of our lives from my understanding of the charts for the current week and the current season.

Here is the story of how I got into the work.

Weekly horoscope for Mar. 13 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising. Note, more previews are on our YouTube channel .

There’s probably a long list of tasks that you must get to but don’t feel like doing. Honor your feelings as best you can, and start with the projects, tasks or activities you prefer. Unless something is truly pressing, set it aside for a while. You might find a preference for old-fashioned household tasks — reorganizing the linens, cleaning behind the couch, finding out what’s going on in the oven, and making the dangerous journey to the back of the fridge. Think of this all as ritual practice; proceed with intention and invoke the household saints as you clean (Lakshmi loves this stuff). You will feel better and while you’re at it, sort out some complex emotions that have been evasive and elusive during the long Mars retrograde. All of this will make important decisions easier.