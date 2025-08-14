[PW Substack] Weekly Horoscope #1,572 for Aug. 14, 2025 by Eric Francis, with Starcast.

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy client, you may find this horoscope, Starcast and the associated article in your My Account feed.

Also please see this letter pertaining to my work as a journalist.

Venus conjunct Jupiter in Cancer, seen at daybreak Tuesday morning from Greene County, New York. Photo by Eric Francis

Dear Planet Waves Subscriber:

Your readings below rely on the chart for Mercury direct (as a predecessor) and the last quarter Moon on the 16th. Mars is well past its opposition to Saturn and Neptune, which relieves additional pressure. Mercury is still slow and powerful, so make your statements matter. In this chart it’s aligned with Mars, which offers depth and personal insight.

These readings are also excellent for your rising sign. You can look that up on Astro.com or you can contact us and we will look it up for you.

I’ve written the Planet Waves horoscope since May 1995. My readings are the highest quality writing and astrology in the field, and have appeared in about 100 different publications around the world, from People to the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the New York Daily News, and newspapers in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

This is a distinct format, as I have more space to work and a more astrology-aware audience. But I write in an easy to follow, grounded style that makes my work accessible even to those who do not have much other use for astrology.

I offer excellent prepared readings via the Astrology Boutique. I also serve as a personal astrology consultant to under 15 clients a year. I do readings for whole families, individuals and businesses as well.

Zoom Call Monday Evening

I will be hosting a live zoom call Monday at 7:30 pm EDT for customers of the Easy Does It midyear readings, as well as Astrology Studio for Leo and Astrology Studio for Virgo. We are also inviting those who purchased Cancer Astrology Studio. If you have purchased or pre-ordered any of those products, you will receive an email from me Saturday morning providing the link to the meeting. I will send the Zoom link a second time on Monday afternoon ahead of the meeting.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

Planet Waves Weekly for Sun, Moon and Ascendant, for August 14 — by Eric Francis