Mars square Chiron, part three of three...

“Dialogue” by Adolph Gottlieb (1903-1974), American, oil on canvas, 1960, at AKG in Buffalo, New York. Photo by Eric Francis.

Below is the chart for the Moon mixing it up with the Mars-Chiron square later on Sunday evening. We are now in the third of three Mars-Chiron squares for this cycle, exact at 22 degrees cardinal on Wednesday, March 26 at 4:13 pm EDT. Mars is still slow and powerful after its retrograde from December through February. The prior squares for this cycle occurred on Oct. 13 and Feb. 3. The reason there were three is that Mars in this retrograde pattern has been in a long square to Chiron, which is what makes this particular time distinctive. This type of pattern happens every now and then but it’s pretty rare, just guessing, it’s a once-per-decade kind of thing.

Sorry I cannot link to The Emperor’s Full Moon on my website. But if you’re determined, here it is in the Wayback Machine.

