Planet Waves by Eric Francis — horoscope for April 30, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately. The photos look better on a computer or tablet; so does the article layout. Tap the headline!

Rocks Never Sleep. Photo by Eric Francis.

Today’s extended readings are based on the chart for the Scorpio Full Moon on Friday. From the article, sent separately:

Cogency in an Environment of Chaos

Mercury conjunct Chiron in the Full Moon chart emphasizes the need to seek some cogency in an environment of accelerating chaos. It’s available, if you want it. Seek and ye shall find. If you think you’re confused, perhaps ask what role the confusion serves. Usually it is a form of insulation from awareness. As long as you’re confused, you have an excuse to withdraw awareness rather than to raise it.

To confuse means to pull apart. Are you really pulled apart?

One last point to consider. Mercury and Chiron are conjunct Sphinx. So we have a new thing to confront: a mystery. People read mystery books and go to mystery (suspense) movies but I think actually, tend to hate actual mysteries.

Photos are by Eric Francis, “Rocks Never Sleep,” courtesy of Halsted Outdoor.

Planet Waves for April 30, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,603. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign, with a new photo series, “Rocks Never Sleep.” Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.