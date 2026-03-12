Planet Waves by Eric Francis for March 12, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately.

Here is a reminder of where we are at. I have covered this confluence in a new article distributed to all paid subscribers.

Mercury Rx Conjunct Mars — Sunday, March 15 at 3:08 am EST.

Pisces New Moon — Wednesday, March 18 at 8:23 pm EST. This is an anaretic event taking place in the next to last degree of Pisces, while making a 60-degree (sextile) aspect to Uranus in Taurus. As part of this pattern, Mars in Pisces is also sextile Pholus in Capricorn. This is taking some pressure off of the Hunger Games pattern and diffusing it in Pisces.

Chiron Conjunct Eris — Thursday, March 19 at 6:07 am EST. This is the third in the series of conjunctions. The first was May 26, 2025 and the second was Oct. 8, 2025. Usually with outer planet conjunctions, the center one is the “real” event as that is the one that’s exact using the heliocentric horoscope. However, in this setup, the conjunctions seem to be gaining momentum and the process comes to a peak with the third event. The previous series of Chiron-Eris conjunctions was in Aries in 1971-1972, associated with the distinct feeling of events of that era.

Sun Enters Aries; Vernal Equinox — Friday, March 20 at 9:46 am EST. Here the Sun aligns with the Aries Point, also called the Sidereal Vernal Point (SVP). Sidereal time resets to midnight. But nobody knows what “sidereal time” means unless you’re older than 82-years-old.

Mercury Stations Direct — Friday, March 20 at 2:33 pm EST. Mercury is conjunct the lunar North Node at 8+ Pisces at the time it stations direct. This adds some emphasis and comes with a little hint of eclipsy energy.

Sun Conjunct Neptune in Aries — Sunday, March 22 at 6:18 am EST. This occurs in the second degree of Aries, exactly opposite the massive galaxy M87.

Sun Conjunct Saturn in Aries — Wednesday, March 25 at 3:55 am EST.

Venus Conjunct Eris and Chiron in Aries — Thursday, March 26 at 10:57 am EST. This is the big burst of fireworks right at the end of the exhibition, perfectly descriptive of the digitized nature of the modern female human.

PISCES Sun + Rising for March 12

Next week’s New Moon in your birth sign is one of many indications that you’ve reached the end of a long cycle of existence. Therefore, act that way, placing emphasis on bringing certain activities, situations and most important, emotional attitudes, to closure or completion. You’re already in new territory but have not fully let go of what was holding you back; most of this involves beliefs, which often seem to be proven true by your experience. No doubt, experience can teach you what to believe, though you owe it to yourself to experiment with what is positive, nourishing and life affirming. You’re a sensitive creature but not a fragile one. You can access your sensitivity and your strength at the same time. Put those together and stand fully in your commitment to yourself. For the next two weeks, though, take it slow, making one reality-based decision at a time.

ARIES Sun + Rising

Change emerges from inside, though try telling that to anyone in the age of botox, collagen injections and psychotropic meds. The movement you feel is not coming from anything external added to you, your body or your mind. You face situations where it could certainly seem that forces outside of yourself are involved, though the truth is that within you, the tide is turning. Whatever changes appear on the surface of your life, in your circumstances or in your relationships have a source deep within you that does not lend itself well to words or description. Yet if you tune in, you will feel it. Trust at least that your inner flow of emotion, creativity and karmic release is powerful enough to carry you through to the next stage of your existence. No matter what happens over the next two weeks, focus your attention inwardly first. Check in with yourself, and notice what you’re feeling.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Earth mother Ceres now enters Taurus, and this will help provide you with some earthy grounding. If you can make contact with the planet by way of such things as trees and an open sky, you will also feel the chaotic digital din flying around somewhere in another dimension. One unspoken crisis of our whole society being captured by technological “solutions” is the removal of most humans from any notion of food independence. By that, I mean so little as the ability to cook from scratch. There are a few holdouts, but not so many. People are eating out obsessively and it’s amazing there are not three-car Uber Eats pileups happening every hour. Understanding and exploring your relationship to food (for example, by experimenting with making a meal, or with baking) will reveal many things you haven’t considered. If you have thoughts about your mom, write them down.

GEMINI Sun + Rising

Amidst the most extraordinary planetary activity of our era, Mercury stations direct in one week. Your perceptions are likely to be dominated or at least preoccupied with this seemingly small item. This event happens in Pisces, which is complicated and deep. It’s essential that you not push any decisions. Notice the distinctions between what you think and how you feel. This may be slippery. Notice the way that from one day to another, you want to make different decisions about the same issue. And notice when you have ideas about life that exceed your direct knowledge; that is to say, notice when you have a viewpoint and have not accounted for what you don’t know. This is important because when solid information or some concealed matter reveals itself, you will want some contrast between that and being in a fog. I know it’s difficult to feel like you’re on solid ground right now. You are in the water, so you have to swim.

CANCER Sun + Rising

If you’re in free fall, the forthcoming Pisces New Moon, on the 18th, will catch you just in time. This may arrive as a new vision for your life that you’ve needed for a long time. The major elements are coming into place, though the one you need most is confidence in yourself and your ability to choose. As the crucial next few weeks unfold, you’re likely to see much more in the way of options than you have in a long time. It’s difficult to choose when no course of action seems worthy. Much that is currently obscured by clouds, including the ones that come all the way down to the ground, will become visible. What seemed vague and sketchy will feel tangible. More significantly, important factors will emerge in such a way that you can discern how you feel about them. And while feeling isn’t everything, it means a lot right now.

LEO Sun + Rising

If you’re wondering what to do when things get weird, take over your household, starting with your kitchen. Ceres, the goddess of agriculture and of sustenance generally, enters the sensitive midheaven region of your chart in a few days. Make your motto “food first.” Ensure everyone is fed, and fed well, including the critters (who deserve far better than pet “food”). Clean the fridge and investigate the back of the pantry and what decade it’s from. You’ll feel better, and eat better, and so will the people around you. You have strong instincts in this direction, and you naturally associate food with intimacy and security. So make it good food, which will probably be basic and ordinary. Do this for a while and you may wonder how you ever put up with the kind of unwholesome oily mystery slosh that comes out of nearly all restaurant kitchens. This is a basic form of human sovereignty and self-authority fundamental to true contentment.

VIRGO Sun + Rising

Mercury stations direct in your opposite sign Pisces in a few days. You may find yourself in possession of information that helps you make a difficult decision. If you already knew or suspected what you discover, you’ll get the confirmation you need. However, I suggest you not lurch or lunge in a new direction, and at the same time, set a limit on the extent of the pause. Between now and mid-April you will make a series of discoveries that will support a coherent plan based on what you know to be true. Account for everyone’s interests, not just your own. You may see the ways that in the past you’ve acted against your own needs and your responsibility to yourself. Yet this is now a holistic question, and if you consider that for a while, you will discover that there is a course of action you can abide.

LIBRA Sun + Rising

The world may be going mad, but you don’t need to if you keep your perspective — or rather, perspectives. This includes understanding how the people around you see the matters that affect their lives. You may not agree with them, though this isn’t a comment on who is right and who is wrong. Make sure your basic needs are met, so you can take care of the people who need you. Do your best to keep up with both work and personal tasks, so that you’re never in a frenzy and can be available to assist others who are not as balanced as you are. You have significant leadership capacity, though you may not be aware of this fact. You need to exercise it as much as others need both guidance and a positive example of how to be under stressful conditions. You have most or all of what you need. Live that way.

SCORPIO Sun + Rising

Who takes care of you? Who do you take care of? And what are the feelings that go with these things? In a lot of caregiving, resentment is involved. Usually this emotion is considered part of the permanent landscape of existence, like parking meters and concrete sidewalks. However, resentment is an emotion and it exists for a reason. If you’re feeling guilt, that’s a concealed form of resentment (the kind you’re not allowed to feel). So it would seem that the first step is to notice what you’re feeling and ask yourself what that’s about. You want more than the shortest possible answer. Give it some depth, and perhaps give yourself and others a break. You can take pleasure in caring even for those who do not appreciate you; how you feel is up to you. And you’re allowed to ask for help if you need it.

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

Your insecurity does not match the extent that you are taken care of, and have a strong flow of resources. The two are rarely related, except in an inverse way. People with a lot often feel the most lack, in ways you would find bone-chilling. Those who have relatively little often feel the greatest confidence in themselves and their ability to survive and thrive. Why would this be? The less money people have, the more they think of what supports them in a holistic, diverse way. Those with less are likely to emphasize interdependent relationships and count on their neighbors — and be counted on. That gives you more faith in existence than spending or saving money. People with a lot tend to fear being depended on and have a phobia of being taken advantage of. Human exchange is the answer to insecurity, as is admitting that you have your basic needs covered.

CAPRICORN Sun + Rising

Charity must begin in the home — but not activism. You may have figured this out over the past few weeks, especially if you’ve taken an assertive role in trying to fix a relationship. What is your bone of contention — and have you considered whether others might consider it valid? That cannot be your bargaining chip; you need something of positive value, not negative. This includes assessing your expectations of people and asking whether they’re realistic. In any case, the answer is not activism, which I consider confrontation. Rather, it’s essential that you engage in an honest dialog, and make sure you ask people about their needs and their expectations. It may seem like an odd thing to say, but relationships must be two-way endeavors. However, in our time, that basic fact is rarely recognized. Be loving and open to providing the forms of support being asked of you.

AQUARIUS Sun + Rising

Pluto in your sign may be giving you a sense of your special destiny, though I propose stepping out of any such idea. You do your thing, others do their thing, and often the best times in life are where the two intersect. Anyway, your current guiding principle can be aspiring to an existence that is not a hunger game. Pluto can give you an “it’s me against the world” feeling, and that is not a struggle you can win. This time in your life is about learning cooperation, and you will teach what you most need to learn. Organize your ideas and make them known. Define a project. Take action within your own life. Any moves toward resource sharing, collaboration or cooperation will be rewarded either with success or useful lessons learned. The phrase “think globally, act locally” was written by a man named Patrick Geddes more than a century ago. Its time has come over and over, but at no moment so significant as today.

PISCES Sun + Rising

