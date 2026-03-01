Sunday Starcast :: Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo

Good evening — here is tonight’s Starcast, following up on Saturday’s and also looking at current astrology surrounding the total eclipse of the Moon on Tuesday as well as Mercury retrograde.
Not the best. The Only.
You may also subscribe on the Planet Waves website, where you have more options. founding members of this Substack have a choice of an Astrology Pass or the full compliment of the Inner Light - Inner Peace annual readings — my best work yet. Jsut let me know what you prefer.
Tap below for more information about Inner Light - Inner Peace.