Planet Waves - March Readings & Commentary by Eric Francis

In-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers look for this horoscope under My Account. Paid Substack subscribers, just scroll down. Thank you to all who pay for the services you receive and that we provide with dedication and love. — efc

Late winter trees. Photo by Eric Franciss.

About This Mailing: Starcast + Readings

Good Afternoon —

This is one of a two-part Planet Waves mailing distributed on Thursday afternoons. It includes the March horoscope and this week’s Starcast. Written materials here are open to paid Substack subscribers and also mirrored from the My Account (soon to be My Cabinet) area on the Planet Waves homepage. A separate mailing is sent via the Planet Waves list.

In another mailing is an article that explores the influence and impact of the Chiron-Eris conjunction. This includes a day-by-day chronology of events leading into the March 19 alignment, giving the details of Mercury retrograde and other influential factors.

The Saturn-Neptune conjunction

Our Approach to Astrology

We do our best to provide an astrology news service worth paying for and moreover, worth your time and your trust. Astrology addresses sensitive personal matters, and I know many people are on edge right now. I do my best to leave you feeling whole.

In our fragmented, disjointed and impersonal world, I work to provide coherent ideas and a consistent point of view you can relate to and learn from. More than anything, I do my best to offer a calm, understated presentation on where astrology and world events intersect with your life.

You may notice that every Planet Waves mailing comes with photographs that aspire to beauty. This is part of our holistic view of life, and offering images that provide you with a calm place to rest your mind for a little whole.

What We’re Living Through

The astrology depicted below is what we are now living through, working our way to the chart on the right, which is the Chiron-Eris conjunction of March 19.

This email includes extended readings (the March monthly horoscope, same column you may have read many other places) that cover through the equinox, Mercury direct and the momentous Chiron-Eris conjunction of March 19. Look back to the February reading for additional details.

If you’re curious about your personal relationship to events of our time, I highly recommend my Inner Light readings. That’s where you get additional details, textured to your whole solar chart. They are exactly the same cost as an astrology reading by Evangeline Adams in 1930.

Reach out if you want to contact me. You can reply to this email, or write to me or my colleagues at cs@planetwaves.net.

With love,

PS — Engagement (likes, comments, and especially restacks) within the first hour of posting signals to Substack that the content is valuable, increasing the likelihood that the article will be featured or recommended to new readers. Please help us grow by liking and commenting. Thank you.

Photo by Eric Francis.

ARIES Sun + Rising for March 2026, by Eric Francis

You are now fully engaged in the mystery of who you’re becoming. Many developments have yet to unfold, and they will do so rapidly over the coming weeks. You have significant influence over the flow of events, and you must shed any notion that you’re merely along for the ride. As you may be aware, there are two nearly simultaneous developments in Aries, though they have similar themes. One is about understanding the boundary between you and the rest of existence (the still alive Saturn-Neptune conjunction). The other (the Chiron-Eris conjunction) is about awakening from the dream of false collectivism, which includes all kinds of culty, tribal thoughts and behavior we take for granted. Chiron-Eris is a push into the reality that you are your own person with your own ideas. This may arrive with a shock, as the chilly tribal dream we are living through conceals the deeper condition of nearly everyone being out for themselves. You are discovering that it’s too painful to maintain this inner conflict. It is painful to pretend you agree with people who have no commitment to your best interests. Independent thinking is a grand idea until someone risks being thrown into the wilderness, which is why it so rarely happens. You are in a moment unlike any other requiring you to summon your courage and make your own decisions. Just the thought of this may be terrifying, but only before you experience the surge of strength that comes with honoring your hard-earned truth above any other priority.

All other signs are below the paywall. You can subscribe on Substack or directly on Planet Waves — that will save the Substack commission. Here is how to sign up for our Core Community level of service.

Written, audio and video readings — Inner Light. Inner Peace. Tap the banner or this link for immediate access.

March 2026 — Extended Readings by Eric Francis

Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community member or Galaxy Pass holder at PlanetWaves.net.