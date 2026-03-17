Planet Waves by Eric Francis for March 17, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately.

The Coxing in late winter. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good Evening —

I’m releasing this week’s horoscopes a couple of days early to catch the New Moon and Mercury stationing direct.

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Faithfully,

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Watch your email for an invitation to the class below. This class will be at 3:30 pm EDT the afternoon of Sunday, March 22, 2026. If you’re a paid subscriber to any Planet Waves service including Inner Light, you will receive an invitation via email. Please keep an eye out! We will send the invitation a few times to make sure you see it.

PISCES Sun + Rising for March 17

You may change your mind about an issue or topic that you were previously totally committed to. New information, ideas and possibilities are about to surface, and that’s likely to have you wanting to explore new horizons. If you were certain about something last week, last year or 10 years ago, that’s the precursor to what you may align with now. What’s crucial is that you be open to any possibilities and not preclude something by category, or because you’re unfamiliar with it. As a Pisces, you are the ocean who refuses no river. There are strong currents running into your life right now. I suggest you keep your focus inward, and feel deeply what you’re feeling. The real information is contained in how you respond and what ideas emerge from the unusual inflow into your consciousness. This moment will never come again. But you’re here now, so make the most of it.

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Planet Waves for March 17, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net.

ARIES Sun + Rising

You may seem to be splitting open so that a new version of yourself can emerge. Let this happen with calm confidence. You’re on time to be reborn, and there’s not a lot you can do except get out of your own way. What you might think of as cosmic instructions are emerging from a place within you so deep that current developments will serve to demonstrate that you have such a source of guidance. That is the real breakthrough — to reach a dependable interior well of self-understanding that can guide you through a birthing process. In the coming days, you will be presented with a series of opportunities to change your mind about yourself, and to accept that your values have changed. What may have motivated you in the past will no longer serve to get your attention. What attracts your attention now may surprise you, and so will the results. Just keep on easing yourself along.

Get your full 2026 reading at this link.

TAURUS Sun + Rising

Taurus often struggles to say the words I Am with full resolve. Yet this is like the insecurity that precedes riding a bicycle for the first time. Many kids wonder how this is possible. Maybe you’ve never even thought of the gyroscope effect, and then suddenly the spinning wheels are preventing you from falling down and allowing you to move forward faster than you can walk. You’re going through something similar right now. Forces within you and in the world are providing stability and angular momentum. It may seem like you’re defying gravity, though the feeling will be undeniable and there can be no going back. Note that your big moment within the current astrological framework has a delay of about one week. Observe yourself and the world around you. When you have your moment to defy what you thought of as hard physics, you will know.

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Get your full 2026 reading at this link.