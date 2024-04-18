[Planet Waves on Substack] Astrology Revealed — Stormy Daniels hush money/accounting fraud trial of Donald Trump opens in NYC

Note to Readers — If you’re a Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber, look for this video in your My Account feed. — efc

The video above covers the opening of the Stormy Daniels hush money and accounting fraud trial. It’s a reading of the chart of the first jurors seated. This is always the official “start of the trial” chart because it’s when the no double jeopardy rule in the Constitution is invoked. One juror sworn in = “the trial.”

He’s accused of 34 felony counts of accounting fraud for a hush money payment to a woman everyone agrees he had an affair with. The chart is extremely hot, and seems to have a fuse burning. The aspect I describe, between Juno rising and Mercury/Chiron, is a trigger aspect.

This chart is begging for healing of a kind few want to talk about — on the matter of sexuality. Today in most of Western culture, from Oz to Canada to the U.S. to England — the way we typically address sexual injury is through some form of political statement, the expression of rage, or demanding rights.

Everyone who has been through a healing process know these things have nothing whatsoever to do with it.

Juno Rising Connects Direct to Mercury/Chiron

Juno rising connects the ascendant right to Chiron in the already (in any event) pressurized 8th house of sex, secrets, power and money — which in this chart has six planets and points in it — along with being the scene of the recent eclipse. Mercury as the AC ruler also rules the question of how this will work out, and is retrograde. When it stations direct, all kinds of information is going to come out, and it’s not going to be pretty.

And it’s not about healing either. It will be a freak show, and provide many with a way of escaping their issues, and such a circus could have serious repercussions — but those things will only be triggers for a trap already spring, or plans already made.

Note, I’ve just read that the jury is fully seated, as of about 5 pm today. I reckon they will seat two or more alternates tomorrow. These poor souls have to sit through the trial and may not get to vote unless a juror is disqualified. Here is one of those rolling pages of NY Times coverage (gift edition) that should be valid for a while, which updates the basic facts.

Jupiter-Uranus and the Higher Courts

One thing I forgot to mention in the video is the presence of the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in the 9th house of the higher courts. New York State Supreme Court qualifies, even though it’s not the highest court int the state (it’s the trial court; the appellate courts are higher).

This is not being billed as “the trial of the century,” but it really is. I don’t think anyone has a real sense of how big it’s going to be, how complicated and how perverse. This is orders of magnitude above Monica Lewinsky and the blue dress.

Whatever you may think of Trump, he swaggered into and through his presidency, taking no care for what was ethical, right or true. He smashed all ethics and all conventions, supported by his star power, and people’s need to have some sense of justice. When he was your average famous New York City rich guy, he acted like he owned the place, and he took that into the public arena and public office.

Different rules apply. It’s difficult not to see this trial as something he deserves to go through, not as a matter of opinion but as being held accountable for his actions.

Beware: Scandals are a Trap

I will repeat here something I originally published six years ago, which is a caution against getting too involved in scandals — because they are a trap.

While it was satisfying to see such a monster tumble, scandal is never life-affirming. Rather, its effect is to repress sexual and loving feelings, spreading into our intimate relationships, contaminating healthy erotic desire and sowing mistrust. This is no way to run a free society; in fact, scandals are a good way to destroy one. This struck me as a bad omen, particularly if we remember that “the end is written in the beginning.” Scandals terrify people, and most are already terrified. Ask any teenage boy who’s afraid to ask a girl on a date, fearing he will be deemed a sexual predator. That is a form of tyranny.

