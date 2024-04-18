[Planet Waves on Substack] Weekly Astrology for April 18, 2024

Note to Readers — You are reading this on the Substack content system email edition. If you’re a Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber, look for this horoscope in your My Account feed. — efc

By Eric Francis Coppolino

ARIES

The Sun leaves your sign and enters Taurus on Friday, which will clue you in to a whole dimension of reality that you may have missed. In a few words, that’s about how valuable your gifts and talents are. I mean this in the most tangible ways: of practical value, of service, and of financial value to you and possibly others. Yet this is about your biggest dreams and aspirations, not any of the usual day-to-day ones. It will take an act of courage to step into your true potential, though I suggest you do this all at once and not in little increments. Events of the next few weeks may take you very far, very fast — which is saying a lot, because you’re already moving over great distances with speed and precision.