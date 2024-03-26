Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Cargo vessel strikes major bridge in Baltimore
A first look at the astrology.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Mar 26, 2024
Officials were searching for road repair crews who had been working on the bridge — the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which is part of Interstate 695 — when the cargo ship MV Dali struck a pier and took down most of the span. SEE LIVE COVERAGE.
Video of the bridge collapse is available here.

Good morning from New York.

The container vessel MV Dali was underway on the Patapsco River in Baltimore when it struck a pier on the Francis Scott Key Bridge early this morning, causing most of the span to collapse.

Note, MV stands for “merchant vessel.” Because I’ve taken so many car ferries that have MV in their name, I incorrectly assumed it was “motor vehicle carrying,” but no.

The steel though-truss bridge, built in 1972, was impacted at 1:28 am and the middle most of the span fell into the water, along with road crews and an unknown number of vehicles. It has been designated a mass casualty incident.

The investigation is underway; nothing has been said publicly about the cause of the accident or the collapse. At the time of the impact, weather conditions were unremarkable and visibility was 10 miles.

The lunar eclipse happened less than 24 hours after a total eclipse of the Moon in Libra. The Moon is the most prominent body in the chart. This recording is a narrative of my first impressions of the chart. — efc

