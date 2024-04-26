Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Open Access to April 2024 Horoscope
1
0:00
-9:12

Open Access to April 2024 Horoscope

And a message from our sponsor, Eric Francis, your neighborhood astrologer.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Apr 26, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

[Planet Waves on Substack] Monthly Horoscope for April 2024 by Eric Francis

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Mar 21
[Planet Waves on Substack] Monthly Horoscope for April 2024 by Eric Francis

Note to Readers — This is the Substack edition of the Planet Waves monthly horoscope. If you’re a Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber, your horoscope, essay and video are in your My Account area. That is the central access point for our in-house subscribers.

Read full story

TAURUS MONTHLY FOR MAY 2024

Benefits of the extraordinary astrology of the past month are starting to arrive, timed beautifully with Venus arriving in your birth sign. Yet receiving them is calling on you to do something that’s usually challenging for you, which is to be a different person every day. I know it seems trite; we’ve all heard it from members of the Program and seen it on little plaques in souvenir shops: live one day at a time. This translates to several different skills, one of which is hanging loose. Going with the flow and scaling back your expectations are helpful approaches, though they tend to make you nervous. You might discover that’s about a form of make-believe control that only seemed to work for you in the past, but is wholly unsuited for your current ‘expect the unexpected’ moment. Life has been trying to get your attention this way for a while, and in hindsight you may discover that any time something went well, it was outside of your seeming control or influence. The one thing you can do as a conscious act is allow yourself to relax a little. You can take risks in the form of experimenting with things where the outcome is uncertain. You can accept that people will see you how they see you no matter how much work you put into your appearance. Control is not the problem; that’s like steering a car in traffic, maintaining the right speed and watching the road. The illusion of control is the problem you’re grappling with.

Astrology Studio for Taurus — Click or Tap.

1 Comment
Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
[Planet Waves on Substack] Planet Waves Monthly for May 2024 by Eric Francis
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[Planet Waves on Substack] Astrology Revealed — Stormy Daniels hush money/accounting fraud trial of Donald Trump opens in NYC
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[Planet Waves on Substack] Weekly Astrology for April 18, 2024
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[Planet Waves on Substack] Weekly horoscope for April 4, 2024
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves Weekly for March 28
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Moon square Pluto: A look into our new astrological landscape
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Event Astrology: Cargo vessel strikes major bridge in Baltimore
  Eric Francis Coppolino