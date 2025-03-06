[PW on Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for March 6

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Pisces Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs.)

Risk is not abstract; things can happen, and we all worry about them. Yet it’s necessary to carry on with what must be done. It’s intelligent to acknowledge potential dangers, though there is wisdom in living with the deeper truth that all actions have consequences. That’s not fear. It’s about being present in a universe of causes and effects and understanding that you have a role in the midst of it all. That translates to "in the midst of your own world and your life.” Plenty of people will be made nervous by the aspects that unfold over the next week or so, and some will feel overwhelmed or paralyzed. You do not need to. All you need is to remain alert to your surroundings, to what you observe and to what people say. Always know the task you’re working on, and meditate on the law of unintended consequences. You may have a tendency to drift off. Wake up and come back to your prime directive.

About My Horoscopes

We are in strange and intense times — characterized mostly by chaos and deception. It’s fair to ask “why do we need astrology?” My best answer is that it’s a way to see patterns and make some sense out of not just strange events, but also to get a better look at your possibilities. I’m here to bring the world a little closer into your reach and take the edge off of the fear.

I see my role as an astrologer as providing reassurance, and also seeing what cannot be easily seen from our limited viewpoints. This is about working with archetypes, cycles and patterns, and it takes practice to see them. I’ve been writing my horoscope for nearly 30 years, starting in the spring of 1995 — my anniversary is May 1. In all, I’ve written about 2,000 of these columns, which means about 24,000 individual entries. And it’s still fun and exciting to do.

I stand in the tradition of the British horoscope column (and have written for the Mail and the Mirror, as well as the New York Daily News). I was called to the work in the early 1990s by Patric Walker, who demonstrated that astrology is real. Over the years I have developed my own approach. Each entry for each sign is a little world of its own. I challenge the standard notions of what the signs are about, defining them my own way (which I advance every year when writing the annual edition).

I use about 50 different planets, centaurs, asteroids, Pluto-like objects and special points, and weave the story of our lives from my understanding of the charts for the current week and the current season.

Here is the story of how I got into the work.

Weekly horoscope for Mar.6 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising

What exactly is this box you’re in? You may think it’s a mental trap of some kind, like some wildly complicated paper bag you’re trying to think your way out of. Actually, from the look of your charts, you seem to be holding back emotionally. What is the one thing you don’t want to share your feelings about? Is there some way that you can identify with the situation of a close partner (or ex-partner) that you don’t want to let onto? Is there something you were sure you were right about but now are aware you were somewhat wrong about? Well, such a discovery is called learning. You have a fine moment to review the past and make amends. It’s OK to apologize to someone for words or actions or even your incorrect past perceptions. Far from destroying your ego, such would feed your soul.