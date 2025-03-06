As If Nothing Happened, part one

Hundreds of dancers — not shown — outside some hospital somewhere. The line stretches about a city block to the left and the right. It’s not AI. This is a real photo. If you have Facebook, you can see the full video here . It’s astonishing.

Dear Friend and Reader:

When I woke up on the morning of March 3, 2020, I knew what to do. In a way that has only happened a few times before, I got direct information from my inner teacher about a course of action to commence immediately.

Learn the test.

That is, what was being called the “covid test,” which I knew from reading current news articles was based on a device called the polymerase chain reaction. I was familiar with this device from covering HIV/AIDS during the summer of 1992, during a lull in another story.

The “covid test” was being used to justify the claim that there was a pandemic spreading internationally. It was being used to justify closing vast regions of China and Italy. It was being used to advance the virus story. It was being used to justify shutting down the Lombardy region in northern Italy.

It was being used to justify everything, and this would go on — for years. I understood that the “covid test” would be the crux of the issue. And nobody seemed to know or care how it worked or what it was made of. Behind that scrim was quite a story.

I thought I had left behind investigative reporting on scientific issues a few other times before, and was called back into the work. You may know me as an “astrojournalist,” though my specialty is at the meeting place of corporate fraud and mass poisoning incidents. I have done this since age 19, when I first planted my feet in the Love Canal neighborhood in western New York.

At first the story always seems daunting, like thinking you’re supposed to scale a horizontal wall. And I did — we did; working with 16 named investigators and several who must remain anonymous, we documented the issue and built the world’s only actual chronology of the ‘covid’ incident, spanning from 2006 to 2023.

Next week I will cover the astrology of the national emergency declared by Trump on March 13, 2020. If you are interested in the astrology, this is an article on what was happening in China and with the planets in January 2020.

Hazardous materials workers outside Bliss Residence Hall at SUNY New Paltz in January 1992. The supervisor is wearing Level C; the workers are wearing Level B (self-contained air) demonstrating the level of toxicity. Photo by Eric Coppolino / SLNS.

Beginning Covid19 News on March 3, 2020

From much experience, I am confident in my abilities, even when presented with a massive, seemingly impossible issue where I don’t know the ropes or have any established contacts. I just set up shop and start collecting sources and documents. So on March 3, 2020, I did two things: I assembled a team to work on the story, and I started a general chronology of the issue, created as a new publication, Covid19 News.

This was the world’s first publication dedicated to the crisis. We have done many of these over the years at Planet Waves, but never with such persistent focus.

To understand one facet of a major issue, you need to understand many other parts. Nothing exists in isolation, and the “covid test” was related to every other issue — we had to know them all. I knew it would take time, but we would, if I persisted.

Those on my team who were willing — that is, among the staff of an astrology website — participated in the most massive news aggregation project I’ve ever taken part in, scanning thousands of articles and posting 10 a day. We sustained this effort for the next 1,185 days. To get a sense of what was going on at the outset in March 2020, you’re invited to check out our results for that month. You may be amazed by the memories it brings back.

On March 3, a young lawyer on my team agreed to construct a back-chronology taking the story to the beginning, which I assumed would be around November 2019. It turned out to be 2006, and depending on how you look, the “Spanish Flu” of 1918-1919.

By day 1,185, I had gotten to the bottom of “covid,” of the “covid test” — the PCR and its long and troubled history, of the claims of a pandemic and a virus, and ultimately of virology itself. I am still a little shocked at my findings, though really, it’s the same old story as every other scientific and medical scam.

Reading detailed books and studying articles and scientific papers, I redid the AIDS story, I learned the history of polio and the vaccine, made the DDT connection and took that back the pesticide activists who gave me a lot of information about toxins long ago, and learned the SV-40 issue (contamination of polio vaccines).

Ward Stone, New York State Wildlife Pathologist, with Planet Waves staff member Genevieve Salerno in 2008 in his laboratory at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s campus in Delmar, NY. Photo by Eric F. Coppolino.

Finding Sources: It Took a While

It took me months to start idenfying sources who would talk or give email interviews, but with many hours of footwork and writing solid stories, I started to gain their trust and they opened up.

I looked into the matter of viruses and bacteria escaping from labs with the help of Dr. Ward B. Stone, the New York State Wildlife Pathologist. I had known Ward for many years and he was my first expert interview. His speciality was wildlife viruses (and PCBs, which is how I met him).

I sought out the world’s foremost expert on the issue, Dr. Richard Ebright of my grad school alma mater Rutgers University. He has devoted his career to the issue of lab safety. In other words, I went to reputable sources, not Twitter memes.

I began to learn the history of incorrect and contaminated research cell lines with the help of Dr. Christopher Korch, in preparation for an eventual story on a “covid” vaccine. I interviewed Dr. Thomas Melendy of SUNY Buffalo, my undergrad alma mater, who got me started on a real understanding of virology and vaccinology. From there I spoke with toxicologist and biochemist Dr. David Rasnick, an early AIDS researcher.

In order to undersand the death reporting issue, I sought out a man named John B. Cumming, one of the world’s leading actuarial analysts. John had written my recommendation for Princeton Univesity when I applied at age 16, and I found him — and decades later, he remembered me. He told me that death certificates are not to be trusted, and are rarely accurate.

All of this had happened from March through August of 2020. Here is a partial list of my first-year sources on the story.

Let me tell you something. Other journalsits were not doing this kind of work. They just printed the press release. Whatever Fauci said had to be true.