Pisces Stellium, New Moon and Planet Waves Weekly

Ashokan Reservoir, late winter 2025. Photo by Eric Franis

Pisces New Moon & Stellium — Water Then Fire

Dear Friend and Reader:

Tonight is the Pisces New Moon, with Mercury, Ceres, Saturn and Neptune in the picture.

Then there’s everything happening in Aries — including Venus about to go retrograde on March 1, and the Chiron-Eris conjunction getting hot.

The theme of the next year, which beings now, is planets dancing back and forth between Pisces and Aries. The two signs effectively become one as Mercury, Venus, Saturn and Neptune go back and forth over what is called the Aries Point.

This strange and unusual state of affairs reflects our unusual moment — and offers guidance how to make the most of where we are now. Pisces goes deep, and Aries is the point of expression. Pisces is the collective and Aries is the individual.

And those are the factors that are merging, which is having many interesting and useful effects. I explain in the video above.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Pisces Sun + Rising

You have more than you think and everything you need. Yet you may feel like your presence of mind is being overpowered by forces greater than yourself. I propose that these are really forces within yourself that are not greater than you, but are rather resources that you contain. Of course, this may seem unbelievable or even more challenging than some great thing you have to overcome; yet sooner or later, that too becomes a matter of what you contain within yourself rather than some external resistance. To navigate this territory, keep your awareness focused on your soft, sensitive, true inner voice. This will always be available if you summon it and focus your attention. Yes, there seem to be many thought streams competing for attention. You can safely tune out the ones that in any way threaten or boss you around. Your true voice knows what to do and when to do it.

This is the first 15 minutes of an hour-plus reading focusing on events in Pisces plus Saturn and Neptune moving into Aries.

About My Horoscopes

We are in strange and intense times — characterized mostly by chaos and deception. It’s fair to ask “why do we need astrology?” My best answer is that it’s a way to see patterns and make some sense out of not just strange events, but also to get a better look at your possibilities. I’m here to bring the world a little closer into your reach and take the edge off of the fear.

I see my role as an astrologer as providing reassurance, and also seeing what cannot be easily seen from our limited viewpoints. This is about working with archetypes, cycles and patterns, and it takes practice to see them. I’ve been writing my horoscope for nearly 30 years, starting in the spring of 1995 — my anniversary is May 1. In all, I’ve written about 2,000 of these columns, which means about 24,000 individual entries. And it’s still fun and exciting to do.

I stand in the tradition of the British horoscope column (and have written for the Mail and the Mirror, as well as the New York Daily News). I was called to the work in the early 1990s by Patric Walker, who demonstrated that astrology is real. Over the years I have developed my own approach. Each entry for each sign is a little world of its own. I challenge the standard notions of what the signs are about, defining them my own way (which I advance every year when writing the annual edition).

I use about 50 different planets, centaurs, asteroids, Pluto-like objects and special points, and weave the story of our lives from my understanding of the charts for the current week and the current season.

Here is the story of how I got into the work.

Weekly horoscope for Feb. 27 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising

The message of the stars, being delivered by the New Moon in Pisces, is to make friends with your fears. You’ve been getting this message for a while; you might look back on the past year and a half as the time when you drained your personal swamp of anxiety — or at least sat by the bank and considered it. The most important thing to know about your fears is that while some of them are rooted in the conditions of your current environment, most of them are a kind of ancestral hangover. You have a lot of ancestors and it’s not possible to go through them one at a time — though you can surely identify one or two who did a number on you, or elements of whose paranoid and suspicious worldview you somehow absorbed. Once you have a handle on this, you can move onto other spiritual projects aimed at the same basic goal of learning to trust yourself.