Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
[PW Substack] Planet Waves for May 15
Preview
0:00
-32:24

[PW Substack] Planet Waves for May 15

Weekly horoscope for May 16.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino
May 15, 2025
∙ Paid
Share
Here are this week’s charts.

Now featuring astrology, tarot or both.

Uranus is about to enter Gemini, and Jupiter is about to leave. This will be a solar year rather unlike anything you’ve experienced lately, with a combination of needed, exciting change and at the same time, newfound stability in the financial area of your life. This, in addition to the many changes going on in Aries, which I would call your “friendship sign.” I am now doing tarot cards for the signs, and you have the option to get astrology, tarot or both. Tap the image to preorder these excellent readings.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Planet Waves by Eric Francis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture