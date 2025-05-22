[PW Substack] Planet Waves Monthly Horoscope for June 2025

This is Planet Waves on Substack. Core, Astrology and Galaxy members can find these readings in the My Account area of the Planet Waves website. You have also received a separate mailing from our in-house list. All readers are welcome to make a donation in the spirit of the care, devotion and goodwill that you always find at Planet Waves. Thank you for being part of our community.

Photo by Eric Francis

Note to Readers — June 2025 Horoscope

Dear Friend and Reader:

This month’s horoscopes were some of the most challenging I’ve ever written, as I had to take so many factors into account and weave them into a cohesive narrative. This is not really possible in 250 words, though I’ve done my darndest to guide you in the best direction. I clarify further in Starcast above, and Planet Waves TV, linked below.

I did the real work on these aspect patterns in The Awakening, the 2025 annual edition of Planet Waves. It took 18 pages per sign to tell the story, plus an hour of audio. These readings deliver, and what they deliver is the information and guidance you need to make the most of our fragile moment, which at the same time is packed with potential.

In recent weeks I’ve been doing my best to focus certain specific issues that are likely to be coming up for people at this time and presenting challenges. I know what many of you are going through and I know it’s not easy.

These are all the very best resources I can offer for this time of personal and cultural transition in the history of our lives, and of the world.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

New Live Class! July 12. Sign up here . Discount for paid Substack subscribers and also in-house PW subscribers.

Now featuring astrology, tarot or both.

Uranus is about to enter Gemini, and Jupiter is about to leave. This will be a solar year rather unlike anything you’ve experienced lately, with a combination of needed, exciting change and at the same time, newfound stability in the financial area of your life. This, in addition to the many changes going on in Aries, which I would call your “friendship sign.” I am now doing tarot cards for the signs, and you have the option to get astrology, tarot or both. The astrology studio has been released, tarot coming this week order now for a limited time discount.