Sun Enters Aquarius Tuesday
Sun Enters Aquarius Tuesday

With Venus and Vesta conjunct Pluto, and a lot of company. The Hawaiian goddess of fertility and childbirth adds a commentary. This is a very mysterious chart (included).
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jan 20, 2026

Inner Peace audio readings for Aries and Pisces have been posted. Customers will find them under the readings tab at My Account.

Note, the chart I’m reading — posted below, Venus conjunct Pluto — turned out to be rather difficult to interpret. Also, to those who prefer not to listen, Substack provides a transcript of podcasts. But it’s a diffrent entity than written language, which is structured and more formal. — efc

Review of Inner Light

I’ve been a customer of your annual readings for years; this year you’ve outdone yourself. The reading for my rising sign, Capricorn, left me in tears. Pluto departed Capricorn over a year ago, and I’m still reeling. Your reminder that Pluto transits take time to process was exactly what I needed.

The reading for Taurus, my Sun sign, was also immensely helpful. I’m looking forward to Chiron entering Taurus and helping me reconnect with my body amidst the escalating digital chaos. Thank you for these beautiful readings.

— Lisa Yourke

