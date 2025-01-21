Playback speed
First Hour: My opening presentation in last night's pre-inauguration live stream

Overview of the state of the world looking at the digital issue and the astrology, casting the politics as a distraction. The real issues are barely being discussed but the players were present today.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jan 21, 2025
Transcript

Thanks to everyone for participating. We will have the full three-and-a-half hours up on the video channels some time soon. Apropos of what I am saying, Mike Yeadon has it right. Please take heed. Thank you.

Dr Mike Yeadon
The hill to die on
Our children are condemned to the ultimate unbreakable dystopian nightmare unless we all put our foot down on this one…
Read more
5 hours ago · 52 likes · 10 comments · Dr Mike Yeadon
