Thanks to everyone for participating. We will have the full three-and-a-half hours up on the video channels some time soon. Apropos of what I am saying, Mike Yeadon has it right. Please take heed. Thank you.
First Hour: My opening presentation in last night's pre-inauguration live stream
Overview of the state of the world looking at the digital issue and the astrology, casting the politics as a distraction. The real issues are barely being discussed but the players were present today.
Jan 21, 2025
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post