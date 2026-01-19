It's not so bad, really.

Cassay Meadow. Photo by Eric Francis.

Email from tonight:

I have read, printed, and taken notes on all twelve signs of Eric’s Inner Light readings. I’m a bit old school and truly appreciate having the printed pages in hand, where I can highlight his words of wisdom and insight. As a Scorpio, reading my sign felt like he was looking directly into my soul—capturing the essence of this past year, especially the personal woes of AI as an author, and even illuminating what may lie ahead.

I’m not someone who typically writes reviews or offers public praise, but I wholeheartedly believe that Eric’s work, expertise, teachings, honesty, and artistry deserve the time it takes to express my appreciation. I deeply value those rare individuals who speak to the soul and offer hope through a genuine sense of kinship.

As I move through yet another dark night of the soul, I had considered reaching out for a personal reading with Eric—and I still may—but after reading his 2026 Scorpio forecast, I’m no longer certain I need to. He has a remarkable gift for speaking to each sign in a personal and distinctive way, offering both a compass and a roadmap for today and for what lies ahead.

Many years ago, a client gifted me a complimentary subscription to Eric’s work. She has since passed, and I remain profoundly grateful for that connection. As someone who also works in the healing field—as a medium, healer, and artist—I deeply appreciate finding a mentor whose insight resonates so clearly and authentically.

— Samara Anjelae

My desk just after finishing Inner Light.