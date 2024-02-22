Planet Waves on Substack — Extended Monthly Readings for March 2024

Note to Readers — This is the Substack edition of Planet Waves. If you’re a Core, Backstage or Galaxy member, your horoscope is in your My Account area of the Planet Waves website. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Dear Friend and Reader:

Good evening.

Why astrology? And what is it? I imagine a lot of rational people are wondering about that when you see one of my posts.

In a few words, astrology the way I do it is part of the storytelling tradition, a very old one. Look on any website and you will see some reference to “our story,” which is now a requisite idea for everything.

Astrology tells a story that’s shown in the positions of the planets in our solar system (and I use a few deep space points for orientation). It’s exciting because on one level it seems wholly random, though pull back a little and it’s apparent that there are patterns, cycles, and familiar figures — and they all dance together.

Right now society under the full thrall of digital technology is characterized by chaos. Astrology is a pattern recognition method to see your way through the haze and the maze. To those with rational minds who want an explanation, synchronicity is a good start — though chaos theory is an excellent mirror.

Think of the astrology chart as a fractal.

My reading of astrology in these columns takes you out of the usual concerns coming through the news, and describes a parallel reality, an inner reality unlike anything else in the world right now. You get a chance to consider your inner life from a seemingly external perspective.

Astrology is always s a work of fiction, or perhaps creative writing that is based on a true story. Both astronomy and a set of time-honored esoteric traditions spring up in every culture around the world, throughout known history. In psychological terms (for example, of Jung), astrology offers a glimpse into the collective unconscious — a kind of shared dream we all carry around.

And I’m here to tell you about a few of the details from that dream, and offer some interpretation with a light touch.

Tap for the audio preview or to pre-order.

I’ve focused my writing energy this week on what you have below; I’ll likely have a March thematic article next week. I’m spending most of my days working on your Eye of the Centaur Chiron video readings. These are part of the 2024 spring reading series, a longstanding Planet Waves tradition.

This year I have an extra bonus set of readings, focused on the nature of Chiron — rather than just the sign readings. I’ve already completed and posted the introduction to Chiron, and also the first seven signs of Chiron through the signs are up (spanning from birth years 1968 through 1997).

Check out this helpful, apropos of our moment video series. Previews are on our YouTube channel.

Photos this week were all taken on my recent trip to Philadelphia.

With love,

Saturn in Pisces by Lanvi Nguyen

PISCES

Place your emphasis on your business and professional goals with greater gusto than ever. Saturn is blessing your sign, and is in grand form this month. This is exactly the support that will help you muster the discipline to meet your goals. Much of this involves the use of time. I know it’s your birthday season and you probably want to celebrate. Do some of that for sure, however, the supportive aspects that are approaching will never pass this way again. These are in your solar chart (my articles and especially STARCAST will cover them in more detail than I can here) and they describe the qualities and opportunities for a whole year. They also say get a running start now, and commit to yourself by acting on what matters to you the most. To this end, clear your schedule of all that does not support your goals; of anything you might trip over in two weeks when you’re running with a lot of momentum and don’t want any interruption. We all know how that goes — advance scheduling may work for planning sales conferences, but it does not work well if your workflow is unpredictable and you must move when the occasion to be productive is there. It’ll be helpful if you set up your projects in advance. Break large tasks down into smaller ones, and get them ready. Most of all, focus on clear communication with partners and collaborators. Make sure you know what you’re talking about, and what they are talking about.

Astrology Studio for Pisces coming on March 10.

Mina Smith protesting the loss of one-third of Philadelphia’s bus lines, while manager of the mass transit system is paid $450,000 a year. Photo by Eric.

ARIES

This is a big time in your life — perhaps one of the most significant in many years. Do you feel it yet? You will by the time the Sun arrives in your birth sign on the 19th, and the April 8 total solar eclipse in your sign comes into focus. And this is no ordinary eclipse: it’s conjunct Chiron, which has been provoking changes going back to 2018. Planets in Pisces before then may act as a kind of diversion, lulling you into a dreamy state. Don’t fall for it; you want to be standing at the helm of your existence from this moment forward. Eclipses have three main properties. One is that there is an acceleration of events. Second is that there is a karmic or fated quality (which may or may not be true, but it’s there). Third is that you will seem to reach a point of no return. You can prepare for these things now by reducing your commitments, and lightening your load generally. That’s not easy in the world as it currently is — everything seems to be set in cement, even though most of what we experience is written in computer code. Speaking of, this whole business of virtual reality is most of what you’re claiming yourself back from over the next few weeks as the eclipse comes to a head. You can safely scrub all of your alternate identities, avatars, and other seemingly normal habits that aid in the fragmentation of our times. Claim yourself for who you are, using your actual name, city, state and zip code. Practice the truth that you have nothing to hide.

The Aries 2024-2025 reading, Once in a Lifetime, will be available for presale soon.