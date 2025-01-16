Planet Waves on Substack: Sun Enters Aquarius + STARCAST

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves. Note, apropos of comments I made on STARCAST, the people I trust the most in the health freedom space, from extensive personal interaction and collaboration, are Mark and Sam Bailey and, for her impeccable primary source research on the germ issue, Christine Massey, leader of the FOI project. — efc

Photo by Eric Francis.

Capricorn Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs.)

There is something driving you, by which I mean a source of motivation. The question is whether it’s about engaging your feelings, or avoiding them. It looks as if you’re split down the middle on this, though powerful forces are insisting that you actually confront how you feel. You may well be ensnared in a problem that’s going around — to do so would mean opening up a dimension of past crisis and pain. And this is just not interesting, and it’s not pleasant. Yet here is where motivation comes in, which generally gets filed as “the desire for instant gratification” these days. Your longterm mental and emotional wellbeing would be your ideal actual motive, and this will require pushing the pause button on letting others decide what is right for you. In fact, they don’t know, and you need to find out.

Now available for pre order.

Do you need spiritual or emotional support? I offer are high-quality affordable, accessible and motivating readings for everyone at the Astrology Boutique. Tap the banner to visit…there are lots of samples; you could explore the site for hours. Where do you begin? Try anything, such as a reading for your Sun or rising sign. We will work with you if you have not purchased the exactly right thing for you. Just get in touch…Planet Waves is staffed by people who read your emails and return your phone calls promptly. — efc

About My Horoscopes

We are in strange and intense times — characterized mostly by chaos and deception. It’s fair to ask “why do we need astrology?” My best answer is that it’s a way to see patterns and make some sense out of not just strange events, but also to get a better look at your possibilities. I’m here to bring the world a little closer into your reach and take the edge off of the fear.

I see my role as an astrologer as providing reassurance, and also seeing what cannot be easily seen from our limited viewpoints. This is about working with archetypes, cycles and patterns, and it takes practice to see them. I’ve been writing my horoscope for nearly 30 years, starting in the spring of 1995 — my anniversary is May 1. In all, I’ve written about 2,000 of these columns, which means about 24,000 individual entries. And it’s still fun and exciting to do.

I stand in the tradition of the British horoscope column (and have written for the Mail and the Mirror, as well as the New York Daily News). I was called to the work in the early 1990s by Patric Walker, who demonstrated that astrology is real. Over the years I have developed my own approach. Each entry for each sign is a little world of its own. I challenge the standard notions of what the signs are about, defining them my own way (which I advance every year when writing the annual edition).

I use about 50 different planets, centaurs, asteroids, Pluto-like objects and special points, and weave the story of our lives from my understanding of the charts for the current week and the current season.

Here is the story of how I got into the work.

Photo by Eric Francis.

This Week’s Photos

I mentioned that I was at a potato latkes Hanukkah party recently that turned into a kind of folk jam. There were a lot of guitar players, so I got the drum that I keep in my car. I jammed for a while and was ready to leave, still recovering from a cold.

But as I was walking out, the host, Jon Cohen, mentioned that a professional session bass player had just arrived. (That’s one sure way to get my attention.) I took off my coat and found this fellow Don Miller in a side room tuning up the house bass, which was in somewhat rough condition.

He got it started up, and when the music resumed, I sat with him, creating a mini-rhythm section. He’s also part of a jazz ensemble that had a gig the next weekend, and this week’s photos are from that evening. I don’t know all the names of all the guys, so I’m skipping proper captions. I am starting to love jazz because it’s…just music. No “message.” Except for the title of Don’s album — Dial M for Bass. — efc

Weekly readings for Jan. 15, 2025 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising

You don’t have to do anything special to make a powerful impression. Mostly, you need to show up looking tidy and say as little as you prefer — unless you are feeling extroverted (though this is unlikely at the moment). This sensation called “self-consciousness” is one of the most uncomfortable feelings, though the actual thing being felt is self-judgment. What you’re going for is self-awareness, which usually contains its own guidance about what to do and what to say, and would have you feeling confident and modest. Self-awareness is the state of mind from which all choices are possible; you can go in any direction from there. On the other hand, self-judgment is paralyzing. If you think of these as two choices available in any possible moment, you will have more freedom than you usually experience.