Planet Waves Weekly for Jan. 2, 2025

Good afternoon from New York. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Memory of Autumn. Photo by Eric Francis.

Capricorn Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs. )

The recent very unusual New Moon in your birth sign suggests that you will want to take a reserved approach to your life situations rather than a wild approach where you let it all hang loose. We are all feeling rather boxed into the grid of the digital environment with all of its apps and frames and passwords and triple authentication. It’s natural to want to do something outrageous, even if only a little. However, you want to be aware of the law of unintended consequences. Recognize that big effects can have seemingly small causes. So pay attention to what you’re doing and make sure you understand the known consequences of every action that you take. Then from there, consider the ones you may not be aware of, and pay close attention. The chances are you still have time to make a change of course.

Now available for pre order.

I offer are high-quality affordable, accessible and motivating readings for everyone at the Astrology Boutique. Tap the banner to visit… where do you begin? Try anything, such as a reading for your Sun or rising sign. We will work with you if you have not purchased the exactly right thing for you.

About My Horoscopes

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence. I have devoted my life to service and creation — not to survival — and that is what I offer and teach. You have many other options for self-help, though that’s not what I’m offering. My work is more tuned to the wavelength of self-creation, and how to make the most of your potential in these trying times of human history.

Weekly readings for Jan. 2, 2025 by Eric Francis

ARIES Sun + Rising

Mars opposed Pluto re-enters Cancer this week, and that may stir up some old feelings that you would prefer not to have to deal with. It may be that something lingering around from the distant past is clouding your ability to perceive and acknowledge your feelings. Healing is its own reward, though if you persist, you are likely to discover what hinders you creatively and sexually. On one level it may seem to be emotional insecurity that you need to address. I would say it’s spiritual, related directly to your right to exist. Note that all things erotic and creative (think: sex, drugs, rock and roll) are often cast as sinful. You need to sort this out yourself. But I will give you half a clue. Why would God, Creator of the Universe, have something against people feeling good and sharing their love?