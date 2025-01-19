Playback speed
Tonight's live edition preview — I'll be covering the "TikTok Goes Dark" chart

And also both Trump inauguration charts and the Declaration of Independence (Sibly) chart from 1776, now at its first Pluto return and fourth Chiron return.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jan 19, 2025
Transcript

Tonight at 7 pm ET I will be hosting a special live edition of Planet Waves TV. Among the charts we will be looking at are the TikTok chart, both Trump inaugurations, and the United States Sibly Chart (the Declaration of Independence). All are included here. I describe the TikTok chart in the video above.

Eric Francis Coppolino
