Tonight at 7 pm ET I will be hosting a special live edition of Planet Waves TV. Among the charts we will be looking at are the TikTok chart, both Trump inaugurations, and the United States Sibly Chart (the Declaration of Independence). All are included here. I describe the TikTok chart in the video above.
Tonight's live edition preview — I'll be covering the "TikTok Goes Dark" chart
And also both Trump inauguration charts and the Declaration of Independence (Sibly) chart from 1776, now at its first Pluto return and fourth Chiron return.
Jan 19, 2025
Zoom Link (best for those who want to submit questions)
YouTube Link
Facebook Link
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post