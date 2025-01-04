Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves FM: The Man Who Sold the World
The sale of the U.S. presidency: Trilateralism and Jimmy Carter's chart. J.R.R. Tolkien tribute. A special edition of Planet Waves FM...this is a cross-post.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jan 04, 2025
5
Transcript
The Gray Havens from the J.R.R. Tolkien Legendarium

Good evening,

Tonight I’ve got a little more program for you than I was planning.

Essential reading: “Carter and the Trilateralists” by Laurence H. Schoup. Co-producer on the Carter/Trilateral segment is Jeff Strahl. The original Carter segment on the program below provides some added background not in tonight’s program, but I’ve done my best to make this new edition stand on its own.

If you wish to support Planet Waves FM, you may do so by making a direct donation to Chiron Return, the nonprofit through which we operate. Planet Waves FM is an affiliate of Pacifica Radio.

Thanks for helping cover the costs of the program by being a paying subscriber.

What Was Pres. Carter?
4 days ago · 26 likes · 40 comments · Eric F Coppolino

Eric Francis Coppolino
