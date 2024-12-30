Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Capricorn New Moon in the Family Hunger Game Cluster
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:01:42
-1:01:42

Capricorn New Moon in the Family Hunger Game Cluster

Four minor planets are involved: Pholus, Quaoar, Salacia and Varuna. This is about how family messes you up about sex and why you don't want to talk about it or think about it: plus some how to ideas.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Dec 30, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
Family at Shakespeare and Co. Books, Paris, spring 2005. Photo by Eric.

Good Afternoon,

This morning’s post about homeopathy (at bottom) was timed to today’s New Moon in Capricorn, which takes place a bit before 5:30 pm EST this evening — see chart. It takes place in the Family Hunger Game cluster (see original article below chart).

Today’s STARCAST is both a practical look at the New Moon chart and a teaching reading. This covers a tight (within one degree) pattern that brings in Pholus, Quaoar, Salacia and Varuna.

This is a special extended edition that begins with an introduction to The Awakening. All options for The Awakening are available at the Astrology Boutique.

In my presentation I mention an article called Jealousy and the Abyss. This is Web 1.0. Better on a computer; we will make a new page eventually.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

The Family Hunger Game pattern is always indicated by the red bar.

The Family Hunger Game

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jun 13
The Family Hunger Game

Dear Friend and Reader:

Read full story

From Astrology to Homeopathy and Back

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
12:04 PM
From Astrology to Homeopathy and Back

Dear Friend and Reader:

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
The Awakening: Two-Sign Bundles
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Capricorn Solstice Horoscope + STARCAST
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Audio Introduction: The Awakening
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Gemini Full Moon, Mercury Direct + Weekly Astrology by Sun & rising
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW Substack] Galactic News (and your 12/5 weekly horoscope)
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Coming Thursday on Planet Waves: Mars Retrograde Coverage
  Eric Francis Coppolino
How to decode a universe: Astrology of Philip K. Dick. What is a light episode?
  Eric Francis Coppolino