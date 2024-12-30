Capricorn New Moon in the Family Hunger Game Cluster

Good Afternoon,
This morning’s post about homeopathy (at bottom) was timed to today’s New Moon in Capricorn, which takes place a bit before 5:30 pm EST this evening — see chart. It takes place in the Family Hunger Game cluster (see original article below chart).
Today’s STARCAST is both a practical look at the New Moon chart and a teaching reading. This covers a tight (within one degree) pattern that brings in Pholus, Quaoar, Salacia and Varuna.
This is a special extended edition that begins with an introduction to The Awakening. All options for The Awakening are available at the Astrology Boutique.
In my presentation I mention an article called Jealousy and the Abyss. This is Web 1.0. Better on a computer; we will make a new page eventually.
With love,
Your faithful astrologer,
