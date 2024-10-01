[Planet Waves on Substack] Tonight on PWFM's Eclipse Program: A Matter of Trust

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
I look at the Libra solar eclipse, tell some of what I learned roaming Western New York, consider the CIA's potential involvement in A Course in Miracles, and visit with James Joyce.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 01, 2024
Transcript
On the shore of Lake Ontario. Photo by Eric.

Good Evening,

The New Moon program is ready. In the third segment, starting at about 1 hour and 11 minutes, I reference a new article about A Course in Miracles from Harper’s.

Be aware that the writer is presenting herself as a critic and partial student, not as someone who has given herself to the work. So you may read that she is uncertain about the benefits she has gained. Someone cannot be skeptical and faithful at the same time.

I also read from a passage called The Branching of the Road, originally on page 444 of the original published edition of the text. If you want to read without all the little numbers tucked in (which key to a big concordance), you will need to get an old copy. Linda at the Liberty Bookshop is good at finding them.

Here is a salient portion of the eclipse chart. Salacia is exactly opposite the conjunction, and the purple lines go right to Ceres and Pholus (the grape and the grain aspect). Here is an article caled A Proper Introduction to Salacia.

Note, “Sternstein” does not mean Star Mountain but that is the name of the song (and the guitarist). Star Mountain would be something like “Sternberg.”

Anything else? Check the comments. — efc

Vision Quest is Eric Francis, Daniel Grimsland and Daniel Marc Sternstein.

Visit our Soundcloud.

Detail of the solar eclipse chart.
In Oswego, NY, a bay of Lake Ontario with a rear view of the Fitzpatrick nuclear power generating plant, situated along the lake. Photo by Eric.
Three trees that lined the now nonexistent Wheatfield Ave. (facing west toward now nonexistent 99th St.) inside the Love Canal containment area.
Terminus of still-active 96th St., ending at the containment area. This is facing east; the numbered streets run north and south with this one exception.

