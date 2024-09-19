[PW Substack] Planet Waves for Sept. 19 by Eric Francis

This is Planet Waves on Substack. In-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers may find this page in your My Account area. — efc

World as Screen. Photo by Eric.

Equinox: Equal Night, Equal Day, Galactic Cluster

Dear Friend and Reader:

The Sun’s rays now meet the equator at a right angle, and throughout the world night and day are close to equal. Therefore, Sun enters Libra, the sign of ‘the balance’, on Sunday, Sept. 22. This is always a tipping point, though this equinox serves as a reflector for planetary events forthcoming in early 2025.

In particular, Saturn and Neptune enter Aries, and will be grouped around the Aries Point into 2026. The first degree of Aries is the intersection between individual and collective events, of which there will be many more than usual.

Meanwhile, in the more immediate sense, the Sun is still clearing the last degrees of Virgo. All week long it’s been in an opposition to Neptune in late Pisces, and this aspect will be exact at 8:16 pm EDT Friday.

It’s been a rather watery week with the eclipse of the Moon in Pisces, combined with the Moon’s occultation of both Saturn and Neptune in Pisces. Sun opposite Neptune represents a kind of final rinse. It’s also a leak test to see where any containers, boundaries and borders in your life are porous. We are seeing plenty of leaks lately.

Artistic impression of the galaxy and supermassive black hole M87. You don’t see much in ordinary telescope photos . This is the energy source behind the Aries Point.

The Sun entering Libra means that it will be conjunct a massive galaxy called M87, located a shade into the second degree of Libra. This is really the focal point of all the galaxies closest to our own (sometimes called the Virgo Cluster, as it’s located in and around the star-sign [sidereal] Virgo, which overlaps with the tropical sign Libra.)

This is a lot of juice. The Virgo Cluster (which, again, is focused in the ordinary sign Libra) includes 1,300 nearby galaxies, so it’s a massive source of gravity and every other type of energy. And it is an image of the strange intensity of Libra. Often we encounter this in artists (many of the great rock stars are born with the Sun near this point) and also the events of the world.

Libra may theoretically be the sign of balance, though there is nothing whatsoever balanced about this from a scientific point of view. Early Libra is the nearest point where most of the weight, mass and gravity of galaxies is concentrated from the standpoint of Earth. And that is what we get.

So here we are again. Let’s take that ride.

Your faithful astrologer,

Photo by Eric.

Planet Waves Libra Horoscope for Sep. 19, 2024

LIBRA — The days before the Sun enters your sign can be tense, as if you’re not quite aware that your worst fears might be true. This might be especially challenging with the Full Moon happening on the 17th, conjunct mystical, delusional Neptune in Pisces. Is there a lake, a forest, or an ocean nearby? A garden will do. Or a greenhouse. Up here in the Northern Hemisphere, this is the most glorious time of year. Be grateful that nature still exists, and that you can imbibe it in many forms — if you get up and away from the internet in all of its many forms. Try going out of the house without your phone. Ease off the weed (if such applies to you) and pay attention to what your dreams are telling you. The tension of the Full Moon into the equinox and your birthday season will pass like the astral storm that it is, and take you into new realms of awareness — if you are willing.

How to Use My Horoscopes

My horoscopes follow the classical approach to the work that I learned from Patric Walker. Yet I avoid being predictive and lean into a philosophical and thematic approach. They may speak to you more at some times and less so at others. It helps to give them a little while to develop in your mind. If there is something that seems way off, print it out, stick it on the wall or fridge or somewhere and come back in a few weeks. You might see what I was getting at.

Planet Waves Weekly for September 19, 2024

by Eric Francis Coppolino