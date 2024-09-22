Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Hello, world. It's (all) about the effects of digital. With a little help...

A special edition of STARCAST about the environmental factor few are mentioning that we're all swimming in. Where astrology fits the scenario: pattern recognition.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Sep 22, 2024
Transcript
A tree and wild plants grow on the Love Canal. Below the ground is a reservoir of endocrine disrupting chemicals resulting mostly from plastic manufacturing. Photo by Eric.

Good Evening from New York:

This presentation on biology, sex and gender has prompted my reply on the effects of digital, digital and more digital. Many people are making excellent points in this and other discussions — but it’s funny, the digital effect doesn’t seem to come up. Nor does the endocrine disruption issue: the two most obvious environmental causes.

And: where does astrology fit this puzzle?

I have some thoughts…about pattern recognition.

— efc

PS — here is the Online Etymology Dictionary by Doug Harper. This is a dictionary of the history of words and the roots that make them up.

